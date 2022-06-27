Home » News » World » Zelensky Asked G7 for Air Defence Systems, Tougher Russia Sanctions: Official

Zelensky Asked G7 for Air Defence Systems, Tougher Russia Sanctions: Official

Zelensky also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid. (Screengrab: @dotrdotr/Instagram)
Zelensky also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid. (Screengrab: @dotrdotr/Instagram)

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelensky also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity

Advertisement
Reuters
SCHLOSS ELMAU // Updated: June 27, 2022, 16:26 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 27, 2022, 16:26 IST