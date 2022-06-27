Zelensky Asked G7 for Air Defence Systems, Tougher Russia Sanctions: Official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.