Zelensky Extends Martial Law, To Address US Congress, Canadian Parliament This Week

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky sent a bill to the Ukrainian parliament to extend the ongoing martial law for another 30 days from March 24. The martial law was imposed in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a so-called military invasion.

Zelensky continued his call to Ukrainians living abroad to come home and fight the Russians attacking Ukrainian cities. The US, meanwhile, said that it will do everything possible to help Ukraine fight the Russians on their soil. US president Joe Biden said that he will make sure that Ukrainians have weapons to defend themselves. “We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms," US president Biden said in a tweet.

Biden also said that he is in touch with the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations to support people who have been affected by the Russian so-called ‘military operation’. He said that the US will continue to provide those affected with food, water, medicines and other essentials.

Zelensky will also address the US Congress and the Canadian parliament this week. The Ukrainian president will deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday. The announcement was made via a joint statement by House leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer. “We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy," the statement said.

The Canadian House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota said that Zelensky will address the parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky earlier spoke to US Congress via a video call on March 5 pleading for defence systems to defend Ukrainian skies and reiterating his call to NATO to impose a no-flying zone.

The US has been urged to take an assertive posture in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “They want the ability to have better control over the skies in order to give them a fighting chance. I don’t understand why we’re not doing it. What we’ve heard directly from the Ukrainians is they want them badly," Republican senator Rob Portman was quoted saying by news agency CNN. Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar also said that she wants to see those planes there. The US fears that imposition of a no-flying zone will pull NATO into a direct conflict with the Russian army and also pull the US into another war.

