Zelensky Says Ukraine Must Recognise It Will Not Join NATO

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country should accept that it will not become a member of the US-led NATO military alliance, a key Russian concern it used to justify its invasion.

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognized," Zelensky said during a video conference with military officials.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.