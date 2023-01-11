Stephanie McMahon Resigns as WWE's Co-CEO, Vince McMahon Elected as Executive Chairman

Stephanie McMahon has tendered her resignation as WWE’s Co-CEO a week after the return of her father Vince McMahon who has been unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman of WWE’s board.

Stephanie’s resignation means that Nick Khan will now continue to lead World Wrestling Entertainment as the organization’s sole CEO.

Vince’s daughter shared the news on Twitter with a long heartfelt note on Wednesday morning.

Stephanie was elected as the board’s Chairwoman after her father stepped down following allegations that the veteran paid hush money to one of his employees.

It has been eight months since she along with Co-CEO Nick, and her husband Triple H, have been leading the organization but Stephanie McMahon’s tenure came to an abrupt end.

“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation," read the note shared by her.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have helped lead what I consider to be the greatest company in the world and I am confident WWE is in a perfect position to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders," said Stephanie in a press release put out by WWE.

Check out her tweet below:

Despite her resignation, Stephanie’s husband Triple H will continue in his role as WWE’s Chief Content Officer as he continues to lead the creative side of things in all three brands - Raw, Smackdown and NXT.

Also, Vince’s return as Executive Chairman will be another interesting development given his hush-hush exit from the organization some time ago.

As per multiple reports, Vince had been trying his best to get back on the board to move forward with a rumored sale of the business, with Stephanie’s exit the first domino to fall.

