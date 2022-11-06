WWE Crown Jewel Results, Highlights: Roman Reigns Beats Logan Paul; Bianca Belair Retains Women’s Title

At WWE Crown Jewel, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns bested Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar withstood Bobby Lashley, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair outlasted Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY reclaimed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos took down The Brawling Brutes, and so much more.

Roman Reigns defeats Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

In shades of his win over The Miz at SummerSlam, Paul once again flew through the air, smashing Reigns with a frog splash through a table. This led to The Usos coming out to check on Reigns before pummeling Paul’s entourage with superkicks.

Logan’s brother Jake Paul came down to the ring, hitting both Usos with his powerful right hand. A huge frog splash from Logan Paul to Reigns couldn’t seal the deal, and Solo Sikoa hit the ringside area and started barking back and forth with Jake Paul.

During the commotion outside the ring between The Bloodline and the Paul brothers, Reigns recovered and nailed Logan Paul with a Superman Punch followed by a thunderous Spear to continue his legendary reign.

Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley

A rivalry stretching nearly 20 years, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went one-on-one for only the second time in their storied careers. The last time the two behemoths faced off in a singles bout, The All Mighty claimed Lesnar’s WWE Championship.

Lashley locked on the Hurt Lock, neutralizing Lesnar and dropping him to one knee before Lesnar powered out of it by using the turnbuckle as momentum to land on Lashley. The All Mighty continued to apply the Hurt Lock, but Lesnar had Lashley in a pinning combination, and the referee counted the fall to give Lesnar the win.

After the match, a livid Lashley again slapped on the Hurt Lock, punishing The Beast Incarnate for surviving.

Bianca Belair defeats Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the Raw Women’s Title

Belair used innovation of her own, trapping Bayley in a ladder that was positioned between the bottom ropes. Bayley couldn’t get out of the steel prison and was unable to answer the 10-count, leaving Belair the LastEST woman standing.

Damage CTRL defeats Alexa Bliss & Asuka to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka survived a brutal kick from Kai, and Bliss attempted the Twisted Bliss, but SKY provided a distraction that gave Kai enough time to put her knees up and drive them into the midsection of the airborne Bliss.

As the mayhem was increasing, Nikki Cross appeared out of nowhere to hit a fisherman’s neckbreaker off the top rope, allowing Kai to pin Bliss and make Damage CTRL two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match

McIntyre looked to escape the cage after a glorious superplex, but Scarlett once again played spoiler, spraying McIntyre with pepper spray before he could exit. This enraged McIntyre, who trapped Kross in an ankle lock and blasted him with a Claymore out of nowhere to leave Kross laying.

Scarlett then locked the cage door but made an error as McIntyre escaped by going over the Steel Cage, which gave him enough time to win before Kross could crawl through the door

Judgment Day defeats The O.C.

Styles was about to clobber Bálor with the Phenomenal Forearm, but Rhea Ripley dropped Styles from behind while the referee’s back was turned. Bálor took advantage with the Coup de Grace to claim a huge win for The Judgment Day.

Braun Strowman defeats Omos

The Usos defeat The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos nearly had the match won with a double top-rope splash on Butch, but Holland broke up the pinfall. Butch then snapped Jey’s hand, the same one that Jey may have broken on the European tour.

In the closing moments, The Usos earned the win after hitting a huge 1D from the top rope on Butch.

