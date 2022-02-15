WWE Raw Results, February 14: Seth Rollins Picks up Huge Win over Randy Orton; Alexa Bliss' Return Confirmed

WWE’s Monday Night Raw was mostly about featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled for later this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar and Lita, both returned to Raw to discuss their upcoming matches at the PPV, AJ Styles challenged Damian Priest for the United States Championship. In the main event, Elimination Chamber participants Seth Rollins and Randy Orton dueled before the PPV. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop fought in a gauntlet match to determine the final entrant into the Elimination Chamber and much more.

Bobby Lashley and MVP opened the show, followed by a series of entrances from Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory and AJ Styles. After the five wrestlers exchanged words, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and things went awry when Theory attacked Lesnar, but The Beast quickly put an end to things with an F-5.

Advertisement

>The Street Profits vs Dirty Dawgs: The first match of the show saw the Street Profits defeat their opponents, when Montez Ford hit Roode with a frog splash to get a pinfall victory.

>United States Championship – Damian Priest (C) vs AJ Styles: Learning from their encounter last week, Priest was smart enough to avoid the Phenomenal Forearm which he countered with a sunset flip to retain the title.

>Omos vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin: The giant Omos easily won the handicap match with a chokebomb on Cedric Alexander.

A surprise highlight saw Lita and Becky Lynch sign their contract for Elimination Chamber. Despite Lynch’s emotional appeal, Lita went ahead and signed the contract for their match for the Raw women’s title.

>Gauntlet Match for the Final Spot in the Elimination Chamber: While Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop, but she eventually lost to Bianca Belair eliminated Ripley with a KOD to earn the right to enter last inside the Elimination Chamber.

Advertisement

>Alpha Academy vs The Mysterio: The Academy won the fight by pinfall with a crucifix pin and a handful of strikes from Chad Gable on Dominik Mysterio.

>24/7 Championship - Reggie vs Dana Brooke (C): The dinner night quickly turned into a fight, in the end, Reggie with a schoolboy spin won the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Advertisement

>Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton: In the main event of the show, after the usual to and fro between the two, Orton had Rollins down after an RKO. But Alpha Academy’s distraction had Orton rush to help Riddle, but his return back in the ring was mistimed as he slid into a stomp from Rollins for the finish.

>Keywords: WWE, WWE RAW, WWE RAW Results, Highlights, February 14

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.