Amritpal Singh’s Bumbling 'Escape' Has Finished Him as a Factor in Punjab

Punjabis love dare-devilry, many a times a rebellion. While Amritpal Singh may have given a false glimpse of the same over the last six months to endear himself to a small section of Punjabis, his escape from the police has extinguished his flicker of a flame in Punjab.

The best thing for the police would have been to arrest him during the raid. But his ‘escape’ has become the butt of jokes and memes in Punjab, with people wondering if this is the same man who spoke of lofty ideas like ‘Khalistan’ and claimed of taking on the powers-to-be.

After dumping two SUVs, he hopped on a motorcycle, then put that motorcycle on a cart after the vehicle developed a snag and then was last seen on another motorcycle near Phillaur on the evening of March 18. Such an escape is making Punjabis sneer at him, and his ‘swag’ of the last six months of moving in SUVs with armed guards coming a cropper when a crisis came upon him.

That may also explain the liberal leak of CCTV images and videos of Amritpal Singh’s escape for wide public consumption, which is ruining his carefully-cultivated image and exposing him for what he actually is — a person planted by the ISI in Pakistan to fester trouble in Punjab.

The images show Amritpal abandoning his long white robes of a baptised Sikh, making political leaders wonder if a baptised Sikh ever runs in such a fashion. Revelations made by the police and intelligence agencies are also destroying Amritpal’s claims of fighting against drugs in Punjab as his cartel is now seen to be involved in the smuggling of drugs through drones and pushing them into Punjab.

The talk in Punjab is now more about his criminal connections to the drugs mafia and gun dealers and his attempts to create law and order problems and trying to disturb social harmony. His earlier act of taking the holy book of the Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib, to the Ajnala Police station had earned him the displeasure of the Sikh clergy and a committee inquiry by the Akal Takht, the holy seat of the Sikhs.

Amritpal had decided to lie low once the Akal Takht stepped in, as censures from there would have derailed efforts of the ISI to use Amritpal Singh as a ‘weapon’ in Punjab. His escape has further damaged the despicable plan that the ISI had weaved to create trouble.

That may explain the efforts being made by Khalistani groups in UK, USA and Canada to stir trouble as Amritpal Singh has got no support back home in Punjab post the raid on him. The law will get to Amritpal Singh sooner than later but for now, his factor is over in Punjab.

