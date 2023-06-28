Delhi University Celebrating 100 Glorious Years And Creating New Waves

The first Indian Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, had called universities temples of the country. Undoubtedly, Delhi University is the most revered temple. There are many heights it has achieved under the leadership of young and dynamic Vice Chancellor, Prof Yogesh Singh. The university is celebrating its centenary. DU has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of its centenary celebrations on June 30. DU, which was established on May 1, 1922, has been commemorating its centenary throughout the previous year.

The university had planned a range of activities and initiatives throughout the year to commemorate its centenary. These included the construction of new hostels and buildings, the introduction of new courses, and various celebratory events. Documentaries were created to showcase the university’s history, while light and sound shows brought its heritage to life. The establishment of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, and the organisation of seminars, conferences, workshops, and international lecture series were among the other notable activities.

When the best young brains line up for admission to the different colleges of Delhi University, their quality and discipline is required to be well-placed and updated. The new VC has done a couple of things which has ensured the future of the university. First, he started the teacher recruitment process at different levels which was halted for 15 years. The CUET was another milestone decision in the process of admission which regulated quality along with equity. Since education falls into the concurrent list, state boards operate differently for different states, and that had created stumbling blocks for admission to the best colleges of Delhi University. But CUCET had found amicable solutions.

There is a major push for new centres and creating infrastructures. The University of Delhi established a new ‘Centre for Himalayan Studies’ as an independent centre in 2021 in collaboration with ‘Centre for Himalayan and Trans Himalayan Studies’, University of Ladakh, to conduct research and development on all aspects of Himalayas. The new Himalayan Centre has been developed by DU to make efforts in saving the Himalayas which are under crisis. The university has planned to establish a centre for “Hindu Studies" to introduce courses about the “history of Hindus" in the varsity.

Infrastructure up-gradation projects include a library expansion. The central library has been expanded with modern facilities such as air conditioning, elevators, extensive reading areas, seating capacity and online access points. Delhi University will be setting up two new co-ed colleges for the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry by 2023. The colleges will be set up in Roshan Pura and Shahbad Dairy Najafgarh. The establishment of the new institutions will help the students in the rural sectors of Delhi and Haryana and will save time.

Prof Yogesh Singh on June 16, 2023, said the construction of Delhi University’s ‘East Campus’ is expected to start next year in Surajmal Vihar and is likely to be ready in 2026. The varsity is planning to establish a full-fledged medical college.

The best university is not known by merely buildings and infrastructures; it is known and acclaimed by its critical ideas and research. The vibrancy drives through the best brains in teaching and learning. Appointments of qualified teachers are equally important. Understanding our own culture and developing theories in respective disciplines are sought for. Social sciences are still talking about Kautilya as the Machiavelli of India. Foreign syndrome of knowledge base needs to be replaced with indigenous knowledge. The language hurdle is a major headache. Most of the rural brilliance is buried in the debris of English. The exercise has begun through the new education policy. Delhi University has to take the lead; subsequently, it will be followed by other Central and state universities. Through its new campuses, DU can manage to slow down the brain drain. Still, lakhs of Indian boys and girls line up for foreign universities. It a not merely loss of brain but a drainage of economic resources to foreign hands.

A new undergraduate curriculum framework under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been introduced. The four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) started at Delhi University from the session 2022-2023.