International Yoga Day: The Ultimate Purpose of Yoga

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is an annual observance celebrated on June 21 since 2015. The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’ which means ‘to join’. Yoga is harmony. According to the Bhagavad Gita, ‘Samatvam Yoga Uchyate’, which means ‘Equanimity is Yoga’. Yoga helps in balancing the three fundamental Gunas (Tamas, Rajas and Sattva) in the human being.

It removes stress and helps to unify the mind, body and soul. According to ancient Bharatiya seers, Yoga helps to remove pain. It improves our health and keeps us peaceful and happy. Yoga prevents and cures diseases. Regular practice of yoga leads to better flexibility of the body and quickness in thinking ability.

Maharishi Patanjali is often regarded as the father of modern yoga, according to several theories. Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras are a compilation of aphoristic Sanskrit sutras on the philosophy and practice of ancient yoga. The sutras define the eight limbs of yoga, which teach us different facets of how to embody yoga (unity) in mind, body, and spirit. They are Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi. Even if one limb is perfectly followed, other limbs will follow.

Advertisement

Yoga must be done only on an empty stomach. The best time to do yoga is in the cool hours of the morning or evening. One must do only those yoga asanas (postures) that are suitable to one’s physical condition. The main yoga postures are Tadasana, Trikonasana, Surya Namaskara, Savasana, Sirshasana, Sarvangasana, Matsyasana, Halasana, Paschimottanasana, Bhujangasana, Makarasana, Salabhasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana, Mayurasana, Padmasana, Siddhasana, Svastikasana and Vajrasana. There are also breathing exercises known as Pranayama. They include Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, Sitali, Sitkari and Ujjayi among others. It is best to do these under experienced instructors.