Opinion | 4 Years of Article 370: From Darkness of 70 Years to a New Dawn in Kashmir

“There may come a time when we believe we have reached the end of the road in the darkest night. That will be the moment when dazzling new day dawns on our horizon" — these lines aptly depict Kashmir’s situation on August 4, four years back.

Can anyone in this digital age world imagine movies not being played in theatres, not having a mall in the entire state, getting pelted with stones on roads, school children not being able to go to schools regularly, citizens unable to unfurl the national flag on republic day, and people unable to celebrate festivals peacefully?

Many more such abnormal things were considered normal for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Everyone lost hope for the future of the land and people. The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019, was that final hope The dawn happened four years back, the dark clouds have started to clear and the people of J&K and Ladakh are finally witnessing a new dawn on all fronts under the Narendra Modi government.

Change in four years

“Jammu & Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take J&K to new heights," PM Narendra Modi had said. After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A, the Modi government took many initiatives since 2019 which led to a paradigm shift in Kashmir. All central laws became applicable in J&K like the Child Marriage Act, the Right to Education, reservation law, land reforms, etc.

Safe borders, Safe citizens, Safe valley

J&K is now witnessing peace and stability. Terror incidents have come down from 418 in 2018 to 26 in 2022. Terror incidents in the valley have decreased by 50 per cent since 2018. Stone pelting incidents have been reduced to near zero from 1458. Infiltrations into the valley have almost nullified. The District Development Council elections were conducted in 2020 for the first time. Panchayat elections will be held later this year. People are finally able to utilise their rights in a democracy after 73 years at the grassroots level also.

Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas

Could anyone even think in his dreams that J&K would get proposals of investments worth Rs 66,000 crore, providing jobs to over 2.93 lakh youth? It is a reality now. Modi government has commenced a business revival package with over Rs 1300 crore. J&K received all-time high investments of Rs 1547 crore in 2022-23. J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited was formed in 2018 and 2375 projects at the cost of Rs 7110 crore have been approved. The scheme for the industrial development of J&K was launched with Rs 28400 crore outlay. The UT received Rs 14,000 crore investments between 1947 to 2019 and humongous Rs 81,222 crore investments in four years from 2019-2023. Exports of Kashmiri handcrafts touched an unexpected record-setting of Rs 1116 crore. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of the first international mall in Jammu and Kashmir — Mall of Srinagar. It is the first significant Foreign Direct Investment in J&K.

Through Prime Minister’s Development Package, 29 projects have been completed and 53 projects of Rs 58,477 crore in Jammu & Kashmir and 9 projects of Rs 21,441 crore in Ladakh are under progress. 8.45 km long new Banihal Tunnel has been opened this year. Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, 18001 km of roads were constructed covering 2074 places. Water connectivity has been enhanced through the Main Ravi Canal, Tral Lift Irrigation Scheme and comprehensive flood management plan of river Jhelum. J&K became Open Defecation Free under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The government initiated the largest-ever recruitment drive in a transparent manner for which an Accelerated Recruitment Committee (ARC) was constituted for identifying Gazetted, Non-Gazetted & Class-IV posts in the UT of J&K. Since 2019, a total of 29,813 persons have been recruited. In addition, 5523 vacancies have been referred to Recruiting Agencies.

Jammu is the only city to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS. Seven medical colleges, two state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges have been operationalised in J&K. Two AIIMS, one for each division, were sanctioned with an estimated budget of Rs 2000 crore each. The number of Government Degree/Engineering Colleges has increased from 96 to 147.

Kashmiriyat

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav shall be celebrated in 75 offbeat destinations to boost rural tourism and local culture. A record high of 1.88 crore tourists visited the UT in 2022. The G20 Working Group meeting was held in Kashmir from May 22-24. It was the first-ever global diplomatic event to be conducted peacefully till now in Kashmir.

25,000 Kashmiri Muslims conducted the Muharram procession peacefully through the heart of Srinagar through Laal Chowk after a gap of 34 years, joined by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Navreh after 32 years. About 31 years ago, Narendra Modi along with veteran Murli Manohar Joshi hoisted the national flag for the first time in Lal Chowk. And last year, on Independence Day, a 750-square feet National flag was displayed at Lal Chowk.

Paradise on Earth

“This is not Switzerland or Austria. This is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It’s called the “paradise on Earth," a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution to climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future," British-Arab influencer, Amjad Taha, had said earlier this year.

After four years of abrogation of Article 370, there is perceptible progress in security along with significant improvement in infrastructure and economy. The environment of guns, stone pelting, radicalism and fear has faded significantly. People no longer talk about only these aspects. There is a sense of safety and enthusiasm regarding Kashmir. There is a visible improvement in all aspects like infrastructure, educational institutions, healthcare, trade, connectivity investments etc. Participation of people in elections has increased. Citizens are following and enjoying their own local traditions happily. The streets of Kashmir, which once witnessed stone pelting, are now bustling with life and activities. The perception of Kashmir has changed from both internal and external views. People now talk about the progress achieved in all aspects and mainly the beauty of Kashmir which can be attributed to the flourishing tourism. The pride, patriotism and harmony of Kahmir is fully visible.