Opinion | Atiq Ahmed: The Rise and Fall of A Gangster

Atiq Ahmed was a former MLA and an ex-member of Parliament. He was also listed in the gang chart of UP Police as IS-227 (interstate gang number-227) with more than a hundred heinous crimes registered against him and other gang members. Atiq’s entry into the world of crime began in the year 1979 with murder, followed by another brutal killing signalling his arrival in the landscape of Allahabad, currently Prayagraj. Atiq, a superfast learner, eliminated Chand Baba who, at one time, was his mentor. Atiq went brazenly ahead, committing offences pertaining to body and property, like contract killing, murders, assaulting officials, and forcibly occupying premium properties in Prayagraj, Lucknow and neighbouring areas. In less than 30 years, he had more than a hundred cases registered against him. His rise in politics was equally spectacular. He won Assembly elections four times and Parliament elections once, duly aided and abetted by the regional parties of Uttar Pradesh.

Atiq once picked up an adversary, had him skinned and threw the carcass at a crossing close by, then called the police and informed them about the dead body and arrogantly asked them to deal with it suitably. Emboldened by the active and passive support of the local administration, Atiq grew from strength to strength and became the veritable Godfather — a synonym of naked terror and plunder. No prime property was safe during his lifetime, he could pick and choose and threaten the owners to dispose of it at a pittance.

Such was his terror, that he would walk into the Bamrauli Airport of Prayagraj, which is in the restricted area of the Air Force, with his goons where the complicit and petrified airlines staff would vacate the VIP waiting lounge for him and his cronies. It is also reported that passengers were offloaded from the plane to facilitate the gangsters’ travel. Once inside the aircraft, only the front row would be adequate for him. He would be loud, boisterous and abusive during the flight and would assault any co-passenger who would take a few more seconds to pick up the cabin baggage.

Today, the same political parties are distancing themselves from him for convenience. It is on record that the top political leader of the state exonerated him from the Raju Pal murder case in a public meeting and went on to announce that Atiq was surrendering, not because he was guilty but at the request of this political boss! This should not come as a surprise. Atiq, at one point in time, also overpowered around a dozen policemen in his mansion and held them at ransom. There was no attempt by the compromised local administration to get the constables released. It was only after the intervention by the topmost political leader that he reluctantly agreed to release the hostages.

A stunned administration failed to react and no FIR was lodged on this to the authority of the state. This is not a solitary case. There are multiple cases of Atiq roughing up police officers at police stations. It is reported that at one time, he had his sight on prized properties in Noida. On some disagreement, he barged into the well-guarded residence of the Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority, who is one of the senior-most IAS officers in the state. He attacked and beat the security staff and vandalised the furniture. There were occasions when he flaunted his connections with the top-most politicians very shamelessly when he took his highly pedigreed dog before the top politician and made the dog shake hands with him publicly. He also took his dog on the public rostrum, which is meant only for VIPs, but obviously, no rules applied to him and his gangsters.

Raju Pal was a sitting MLA when he was slaughtered in broad daylight on January 25, 2005. This brutal murder was done across many kilometres in the heart of the city, with sharpshooters wielding sophisticated factory-made weapons and firing indiscriminately. They eliminated Raju Pal and also pumped bullets into him when he was about to be taken to the hospital, just to be doubly sure that he did not survive.

On February 24, 2023, the most crucial witness of Raju Pal’s murder was done to death by Asad, Guddu Muslim and others of Atiq’s gang. The police action was swift and the clear and stern exhortation of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh sent shivers down the spine of outlaws. He warned them clearly that all the gangs will be decimated and reduced to dust! Such a clear warning to the underworld created ripples in the political world and the media. The public went into an ecstasy of relief, as such a bold stance was unprecedented.

It was also reported by intelligence agencies that Atiq was in touch with Punjab gangsters, dealing with illegal arms, especially those received from Pakistan drone incursions. He was also reportedly in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba and also Hafiz Saeed.

Much has been said about the depredations of this gang and no right-thinking person can ever even dream of supporting him. But there are those in our society who choose to address him as Atiq ‘Ji’, and call him a martyr. One person went so far as to place the national flag on his grave and his lunacy went to the next level when he recommended the highest national award for him. This is nothing but vote bank politics of appeasement.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were murdered on the night of April 15, by three youths, Lovelesh Tiwari aged 22 years, Sunny aged 23 years and Arun Maurya, just 18 years of age. This killing leaves many questions and observations in respect of the laxity and other procedural lapses, on the part of the police. The two SITs formed will investigate and probe the matter and the three-member judicial commission will go into the details of the entire episode and fix the responsibility of the 17 police personnel in close proximity and those in charge of the escort arrangements. They will also see how all three assailants, who are from a very humble background, could manage to buy or procure sophisticated turkey-made Zigana pistols, costing almost Rs 8 lakh, some having Pakistan Ordinance Factory markings, which will have to be traced and explained.

Support for Atiq and Ashraf has come from several expected and unexpected quarters. Some called it a murder of democracy and the Constitution of India, others chose to address him as Robinhood. On earlier occasions, police were subjected to bizarre threats from politicians that Google and satellite imagery can capture any misdemeanour on the part of the escort party. Another pompous leader boasted that they will fix all those officers who are acting against this Frankenstein.

Atiq’s wife, Shaista, and an important gang member, Guddu Muslim, have to be accounted for as both are absconding accused. The property looted by the gang has to be recovered and the last vestiges of the gang will have to be identified and decimated as per law. Those officials and politicians who have benefitted from loot should be made accountable, named and shamed. There are those in the media, especially like the BBC, who also have to be exposed for building him larger than life, a Robinhood of Allahabad.

The author is a former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh Police. Views expressed are personal.

