As the pursuit of Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh by Indian security forces and agencies nears a week, a handheld transceiver (transmitter+receiver) has reportedly been recovered by the security forces during the ongoing search operations from an abandoned vehicle in Salina village of Punjab’s Jalandhar district. The vehicle was being used by the Khalistani fugitive as per the official spokesperson of Punjab Police.

This recovery of a transceiver is not an isolated incident. Multiple transceivers have been and are being recovered from the infiltrating Pakistani terrorists, who either have been eliminated or apprehended or escaped, on multiple occasions.

During the dastardly Uri Army Camp Attack on September 18, 2016, the Pakistani mercenaries used sophisticated Icom transceivers, made in Japan.

The vast use of sophisticated transceivers as a primary and vital tool for communications between terrorists and other subversive elements, presumably including their sleeper cells attacking India and their handlers today is no more limited to the terror outfits.

In a shocking incident in the outskirts of Kolkata, during a bank robbery, the perpetrators used handheld transceivers to communicate with each other as long as they were on their job and switched on their mobile handsets only after reaching locations far away from the bank’s vicinity, in order to simultaneously evade the mobile-monitoring mechanism and create obstacles for the police to establish proof of their presence either inside the robbed bank or in and around its vicinity.

Thus, the use of such transceivers, which have different RF power output settings to cover distance as per the requirement of the user/s, is no more limited to highly trained foreign mercenaries but has also been validated by anti-social elements across India.

There is a major advantage that the unidentified users, primarily the subversive forces, enjoy with their illegally occupied transceivers over the mobile monitoring mechanism and that is the delay in the tracing of their locations by the appropriate authorities that essentially have to depend on the direction-finding mechanism, in which tracking of the agency monitored suspicious radio signals is done with its direction-based intensity. Dedicated vehicles with necessary gadgets move to zero in on their positions. It is a primary requirement for the wireless set users to use a call sign while transmitting messages, which is allotted by the authorities, along with the licence. But anyone that does not have a call sign and transceiver operating licence from the appropriate authorities has no record of its identity in the books of the transceiver licence issuing authorities in the government. So identifying the person becomes difficult.

In the case of mobile handsets, it becomes much easier for law enforcement agencies to determine the user’s identity either from the registered SIM or the IMEI numbers of the handsets in use. Cell carriers can determine the mobile handset’s general location by measuring the time it takes for a signal to travel back and forth. Carriers use cell tower triangulation, which combines location data from three cell towers to get a more accurate reading.

The most concerning factor is that the transceivers are sold completely illegally at various online marketplaces, including those that are of repute with a global presence, also including Air Band and Marine Band Communication Transceivers.

The Air Band Communication Transceivers can be misused by today’s tech-savvy subversive elements by first blocking the authentic ATC signals under different Flight Information Regions (FIRs) with the help of RF Power Amplifiers and then enacting as Air Traffic Controllers from a remote, deserted location to mislead pilots in terms of changing their maintainable altitudes, bearings to fulfil their intent of a mid-air collision between two or more passenger aircraft primarily and that can be done at the same time at different parts of Indian airspace. We must not forget as to how a few weeks of access to technology by terrorists caused the 9/11 attacks.

Additionally, the terrorists can bring in drones on the landing and/or take-off paths of passenger aircraft, which cover a wide area without being tracked, taking advantage of drones that carry no transponder module. By masquerading as ATC officers, the subversive elements can actually make a passenger aircraft collide with a drone that could also be explosive-laden. The consequences need no explanation.

Recently, it also came to my notice that the transceivers containing UHF 446 MHz Frequency Band are being sold as private/professional mobile radio via online portals when 446 MHz frequency band has been allocated for aeronautical radio navigation vide page 54 of the National Frequency Allocation Plan, 2018. I have found no amendments thereafter.

As per Article 1.46 of the International Telecommunication Union’s Radio Regulations (RR):

Aeronautical radionavigation service (ARNS) has been defined as a radionavigation service intended for the benefit and for the safe operation of aircraft.

Besides being used illegally in its available form (handheld transceiver), needless to state that any user can enhance its capabilities by connecting it to an outdoor antenna.

This service is known as the safety of life service and must be protected against interference for being an essential part of aircraft navigation.

It is also imperative to note that 446 MHz is allowed to be used for personal/professional mobile radios in almost all the countries under the European Union and also in the United Kingdom, and those radios are being sold illegally as licence-free transceivers online in India.

The first and foremost condition of owning a transceiver is to hold a licence that is appropriate for the transceiver’s usage. One needs to submit an application for such a licence to the appropriate authorities in the Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

In today’s extremely vast and diverse professional arena-induced needs, transceivers are a basic necessity. For that, there are certain categories of licences which are issued with fees by the appropriate authorities in the central government.

However, at the online marketplaces, sophisticated transceivers, ranging from the base stations to the handheld versions, are being sold like vegetables, easily available without any requirement for licence, that can be ordered not only in bulk quantities but also could be ordered from any part of the nation for the purpose of delivering to any accessible part of the country. So, if someone or some groups are preoccupied with some sinister plans and/or nefarious designs to bring another part of the nation in harm’s way, all that they need to do is to place orders for the transceivers via the online marketplaces.

These transceivers are sold online as amateur radio transceivers and mostly are of Chinese origin. Cheap and state-of-the-art. That is a huge gift in the form of convenience for the subversive and anti-social elements.

Such illegal selling also endangers the law-abiding amateur radio fraternity in India. Amateur radio is a noble hobby and a medium for voice friendship that also acts voluntarily as a second line of communication for the administration only in times of natural calamities, such as floods, earthquakes, bushfires, etc. Many well-known personalities, including our late Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi, the megastar Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, et al, belong to the amateur radio fraternity. Thus, this fraternity is very well-known and respected in society, not only in India but worldwide. American Radio Relay League (ARRL), located in Newington, Connecticut, USA, is the largest body of amateur radio enthusiasts.

The first amateur radio licence holder in India is late Amarendra Chandra Gooptu from Kolkata, receiving the licence in 1921 with the call sign 2JK.

If any member of a subversive group rents a house in any part of India in the guise of an amateur radio operator and starts communicating with his counterparts and gets caught, chances would be that the innocent amateur radio operator/s residing in the same city or neighbourhood would lose credibility and suddenly be gauged with suspicion by friends, families, relatives and, last but not the least, neighbours.

I, in my capacity as an ASO certificate holder from the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing of the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, thus appealed to the concerned authorities to consider issuance of a separate ID from the local police authorities for the genuine ASOC holders by verifying their amateur radio operating licences and also that this would help the various law enforcement agencies in segregating between the impostors masquerading as amateur radio operators and the genuine ones.

The Pakistani mercenaries who struck the Uri Army Camp in the early hours of September 18, 2016, and burned alive our sleeping soldiers, carried sophisticated Icom transceivers.

After watching an exclusive news report focused specifically on the Icom communication gadgets that the terrorists used, on CNN-News18, aired within days of the barbaric attack, I was apprehensive that the terrorists used Icom’s state-of-the-art transceivers that can make things very difficult for our agencies monitoring the wireless communications, with the help of certain software developed by Icom Inc. Japan is available on the Google Play Store, supposedly downloadable only by licensed amateur radio enthusiasts, but shockingly available for download by anyone and everyone, instead of making it restricted, using the proper mechanisms.

I immediately got in touch with the Icom distributor in India and explained the technology-related threats it imposed, which was well-recognised and appreciated by Icom’s Indian counterpart and they immediately forwarded my observations to Icom Japan, realising the substance of my observations.

I also suggested that Icom Japan rectify the procedures to download the particular software from the Google Play Store, in which the interested individual would have to first upload/email a copy of his amateur radio operating licence, attested by a gazetted officer, and following detailed scrutiny of it, Icom Japan can provide download access to that individual.

However, Icom Japan was reluctant to give due importance to our national security and prioritised its global business.

Here are the software available from Icom Japan on Google Play Store and their functionalities:

1. RS-MS1A

The RS-MS1A can remotely operate some functions in some D-STAR transceivers.

The RS-MS1A is an application that allows your Android device to remotely use some of the D-STAR and DV mode functions of some D-STAR transceivers.

Features

DR functions: You can use some of the transceiver’s DR functions.

Share pictures: Send and receive voice and pictures.

Text messaging: Send and receive text messages.

Map: See the location of repeater sites or other stations on a map using received position data, or your transceiver’s repeater list. Automatically set the transceiver’s “FROM" and “TO" fields by tapping a repeater site or a station on the map.

Offline map: Use your own maps without needing an internet connection.

Receive history: In the DV mode, read and edit the received station’s information. Download additional information from an Internet database, such as QRZ.com or APRS.fi.

Call sign list: Edit call signs and names used in the DR function. Also, you can add a call sign and a name in the call sign list.

Repeater list: See the detailed data entered in the repeater list.

Transceiver settings: Change some of the transceiver’s function settings.

Application settings: Select application software settings.

Import: Import a repeater list and a call sign list.

Export: Export the repeater list, the call sign list, and the receive history.

Device requirements

The RS-MS1A operating requirements are as follows:

1. Android 5.0 or later

2. Touchscreen Android device

3. Bluetooth function and/or USB On-The-Go (OTG) host function

Usable transceivers (as of June 2021)

ID-31A/E PLUS

ID-4100A/E

ID-51A/E (PLUS model / PLUS2 model)

ID-5100A/E

ID-52 *1

IC-705 *2

IC-9700 *3

ID-51A/E *4

ID-31A/E *4

IC-7100 *4

2. RS-MS3A

RS-MS3A enables D-STAR QSOs with D-STAR transceivers, even with no repeater.

Features

The RS-MS3A is an Android device application designed to expand the DV mode capability of a D-STAR transceiver using a terminal or an access point mode.

These modes enable D-STAR operations by sending signals from the D-STAR transceiver over the Internet, even when that transceiver is out of range of a D-STAR repeater. The transceiver sends your voice signals using an Internet, 3G, or LTE network, through an Android device.

Terminal mode: By operating the D-STAR transceiver through the Android device, you can contact other D-STAR transceivers.

In the Terminal mode, the transceiver will not transmit an RF signal, even if [PTT] is held down, because the microphone audio signal is transmitted through an Internet, 3G, or LTE network.

Access point mode: In this mode, the D-STAR transceiver functions as a Wireless LAN access point. The D-STAR transceiver repeats the received signal from the Android device, to other D-STAR transceivers. Refer to the instruction manual (PDF) for setting details. The instruction manual can be downloaded from the ICOM web site. (URL: https://www.icom.co.jp/world/support/download/manual/index.php)

Device requirements

1. Android 5.0 or later

2. Touch screen Android device

3. USB On-The-Go (OTG) host function

4. Public IP address

Usable transceivers (as of March 2022)

ID-31A PLUS or ID-31E PLUS

ID-4100A or ID-4100E

ID-51A or ID-51E (“PLUS2" only)

ID-52 *1

IC-705 *1

IC-9700

* A data cable is also required.

*1 Supported in RS-MS3A Ver.1.31 or later.

3. Remote control app of IC-R30

“RS-R30A" is a remote control application for the Icom Wideband Communications Receiver “IC-R30." You can operate and change settings by using an Android device.

Device requirements

Android 5.0 or later

Bluetooth function

Supported receiver

Icom IC-R30 (refer to the instruction manual for details)

Note

The RS-R30A may not work with all Android devices, even if it is one of the tested devices. This is because an application program on your device may conflict with the RS-R30A.

Confirm the IC-R30’s Serial port function is set to"CI-V (Echo Back OFF)"

([MENU] > Bluetooth Set > Data Device Set > Serial Port Function)

Bluetooth is used to connect with the IC-R30. Depending on the receiver environment, it may not be able to operate properly.

Bluetooth may be disconnected in the following cases:

The screen of the device is locked.

The application is running in the background mode.

Wi-Fi is enabled.

Connecting or removing a Bluetooth headset.

4. ST-4001A

The ST-4001A crops an image and transfers it to a D-STAR transceiver.

The ST-4001A is an application to crop an image used for the Share Picture function of a D-STAR transceiver, and transfers it to the transceiver.

Photos taken, or photos/images saved on the Android device can be converted into the format used for the Share Picture function of the D-STAR transceiver.

You can crop the image and enter text such as a call sign.

The cropped image can be transferred through a network or using Bluetooth to the D-STAR transceiver.

You can also save the cropped image as a file.

5. RS-SAT100

“RS-SAT100" is a text chat application for Icom “IC-SAT100" and “IC-SAT100M" satellite communication transceivers. It provides a text chat function through a satellite communication network by connecting to a transceiver using Bluetooth.

Device requirements

Android 7.0 or later

The Bluetooth function

Supported transceivers

Icom IC-SAT100 and IC-SAT100M

Device requirements

Android 5.0 or later

Supported transceivers (as of September 2020)

Icom ID-52

Icom IC-705

Icom IC-9700*

*Firmware version 1.20 or higher

I in my capacity as an ASO certificate holder from the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing of the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, have been and am on my lone and consistent crusade since August 14, 2016, against such menace as the first amateur radio operator in India, also perhaps the first Indian that has brought each and every aspect of the threat it carries to all the appropriate authorities in India. However, the menace continues to date.

Suggestions to root out the danger

The online selling of wireless radio sets can take place but with revised procedures:

A. Those sets would only be sold against submission of valid licence of the individual, issued by the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing of Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

B. The licence should first be uploaded in the portal post where the orders can be placed and payment is made.

C. At the time of delivery, the delivery partner shall check the licence in original and if required scan the original on his mobile handset for submission to the online entity.

D. The online entity should prepare a database of such customers with copies of their valid documents.

E. The online entities shall maintain close contact with the concerned authorities from the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Home Affairs, state administration, and update all data regularly.

F. For the software offered by Icom Inc. Japan on Google Play Store, the same procedure should be applied.

G. The local police authorities may issue special identity cards for the licensed amateur radio operators post receiving their licence copies and conducting an address verification. This can be done at the local police station level. For this, the local police authorities can introduce a separate section for uploading of soft copies online in its websites. The hard copies of the necessary documents, namely the original licence and renewal, if any, while conducting the address verification.

This should immensely help law enforcement agencies in recognising the potential imposters, masquerading as amateur radio operators, taking the advantage of the global reputation of the amateur radio fraternity, primarily a scientific hobby.

Arya Ghosh is a National Safety, Security, Aviation and Avionics Analyst. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

