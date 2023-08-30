Opinion | From Orientalism to Digital Leadership

For centuries, Western perception of countries like India has been coloured by orientalist narratives, an idea embedded deep within the philosophical works of thinkers like Edward Said in Orientalism. This Eurocentric worldview assumed that the East, while rich in culture and spirituality, was technologically and intellectually lagging behind the West. Popular media has often reinforced this stereotype. Recall the famous scene in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, set in India, which sometimes depicted the country as exotic, mysterious, and backward. These notions, however, seem almost laughable in today’s world.

Recent events have showcased a drastic shift. The world watched in amazement as Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing, used India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to pay a vegetable vendor, illustrating India’s prowess in digital public infrastructure. It’s clear that while the West was busy underestimating, India was silently scripting a digital revolution. The tables have turned, and now, the world looks to India as a benchmark in digital public infrastructure. The old narratives no longer fit; the West needs to update its perceptions and recognize that they might now be the ones playing catch-up.

Advertisement

This transition in perception was further solidified during the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting held in Bengaluru on August 19th, 2023. The “Outcome Document & Chair’s Summary" from the meeting unambiguously reveals that the global community is drawing inspiration from India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The document underscores the need for a collaborative DPI development strategy while emphasising the importance of safety, funding, and technical know-how. With a nod to India’s forward-thinking initiatives like the One Future Alliance (OFA) and the Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR), it’s evident that India’s leadership in digital infrastructure is not only acknowledged but also celebrated globally. The narrative has changed; the West is realizing that they might need to hasten their pace to keep up.

In a twist of delightful irony, the IMF’s latest working paper, “Stacking up the Benefits: Lessons from India’s Digital Journey", applauds India’s DPI as “world-class". But, let’s be real, it seems the world might need to enroll in ‘DPI 101’ with India as the professor.

Advertisement

A strong digital public infrastructure is crucial for delivering efficient public services, promoting inclusivity, and driving innovation, especially in the developing countries where state capacity is an issue. This foundation not only catalyses technological advancements but also aids in achieving sustainable goals like clean water access and climate action. India’s ‘Digital India’ initiative exemplifies the nation’s commitment to harnessing this potential, emphasising both strategic planning and effective implementation. The successful deployment of such digital frameworks hinges on blending technical and non-technical aspects, underscoring the need for global policymakers to prioritize this integration.

Further, India Stack stands as a shining testament to the potential of digital public infrastructure. A ground-breaking suite of open APIs and digital public tools, India Stack paves the way for leveraging the core pillars of identity, data, and payments on an unparalleled scale. Originating in India, its name might seem region-specific, but its potential and vision transcend boundaries. The framework’s universal adaptability signifies that, irrespective of the developmental stage, any country can harness its benefits. Its monumental success in India is evident from the staggering numbers: 67 billion digital identity verifications, a monthly mobile payment volume of 8.6 billion, and a total monthly real-time mobile payment value of Rs 14.05 trillion. These metrics alone illuminate the transformative power of India Stack. It’s worth noting the collaborative spirit underlying India Stack, as components like Aadhaar, eSign, Digilocker, UPI, and the Account Aggregator framework have been nurtured by various Indian agencies, reflecting the nation’s cohesive vision for a digitally empowered future. Countries worldwide are now turning their gaze to India Stack, eager to understand and replicate its success, making it a benchmark in global digital infrastructure.

Advertisement

Funnily, when the western press talks about India’s digital revolution, it’s like watching someone trying to give a compliment but sneezing midway. They just can’t help but point out the “flaws". While Western media outlets like Financial Times have been quick to point fingers at perceived flaws in India’s DPI, their criticism often stems from a limited understanding of the ground realities. The assertion that DPI exacerbates inequalities fails to consider the broader perspective. To term India’s digital landscape as a “digital divide" based on skills and internet access is a vast oversimplification and doesn’t accurately capture the ground realities. According to a comprehensive report by IAMAI and Kantar, 759 million Indians are active internet users, engaging with the digital world at least once a month.

Advertisement

With projections suggesting that this number will swell to a staggering 900 million by 2025, it’s evident that India’s digital footprint is expanding rapidly. Furthermore, the very nature of digital access in Indian households is collective. If a family possesses even a single smartphone, it usually translates to shared access, ensuring that every member can benefit from the digital public infrastructure. This communal approach ensures broader reach and inclusivity, making the digital landscape far more egalitarian than often portrayed.

Advertisement

Yes, disparities exist in every nation, but to imply that the digital chasm in India is primarily income-based is a misrepresentation. The digital divide can be geographical, stemming from infrastructural challenges in remote areas, but it’s hardly an income divide. Even, the spatial digital divide is being taken care of now. As articulated in the Economic Survey, in a bid to enhance digital connectivity at the foundational tiers and amplify user experience, the government has sanctioned a project aimed at ensuring the proliferation of 4G mobile services to villages previously lacking such facilities. Concurrently, with particular emphasis on the North-Eastern States, the administration is in the process of executing the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan (CTDP). Furthermore, to seamlessly integrate our islands with the mainland, the government has launched the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for Islands.

India’s DPI stands out due to the government’s central role in shaping its digital framework. First, India’s proficiency in IT allowed for the creation of Aadhaar in-house, with support from private sectors. This was essential not just due to high software costs at the time, but it also gave India control, avoiding issues like vendor lock-in and ensuring adaptability. However, this required ample resources for its sustenance. Secondly, the government leveraged this infrastructure for its social support programmes, driving tech adoption. DPI’s value lies in its mutual benefit: the more people use it, the more service providers are drawn to it, and vice versa. For instance, as more service providers accept digital IDs, more people are inclined to obtain one. The widespread use of UPI boosts this effect by making adoption cheaper and more appealing. Through Direct Benefit Transfers using Aadhaar, the government not only incentivized individuals to get on board but also assured providers of a vast clientele. This cohesive approach by the government effectively boosts both adoption and trust in the system.

And now, a little jest for our friends in the West: Remember the days when Western media pictured countries like India, head tilted, inspecting a computer like it was an artifact from another planet, while a snake charmer played in the background? Well, buckle up buttercup, because now, not only is India taking the reins in the world of DPI, but it’s also offering masterclasses on the subject!

Perhaps it’s time for the West to set aside their dated, dusty old manuals and pull up a chair in India’s digital dojo. The age-old narrative of the Global South looking up to the developed world for tech guidance is so last century. In the digital age, it’s clear: India’s not just playing the game; they’re setting the rules.