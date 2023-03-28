Opinion | G20 Meet in Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s Odd Concern

Given Pakistan’s over-obsession with Kashmir, its vociferous objection to India hosting a G20 event in the Union Territory (UT) should not come as a surprise as it has been raising this issue at every forum, irrespective of its relevance to the agenda under discussion. Even though its rhetoric goes unheard and at times even ends in embarrassment, Islamabad still refuses to accept the fact that its Kashmir narrative virtually has no takers.

Now that it has raised objections to New Delhi holding a G20 event in Kashmir, the obvious question that arises is whether Pakistan is in a position to prevent India from holding G20-related events and the summit later this year? Even an amateur will tell you that the current situation and developments taking place across the border suggests a definite ‘no’ and the reason is simple.

Advertisement

One, despite Islamabad’s claim of J&K being a ‘disputed territory’, the United Nations (UN) and international community rightly accepts J&K as an integral part of India.

Two, Islamabad lacks diplomatic leverage to muster any worthwhile support for its Kashmir stance, or dissuade G20 member nations from attending meetings in J&K. It failed to get the international community to force New Delhi to restore Article 370 and while Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) may issue some statements vaguely supporting Pakistan, all its members (except Pakistan) have maintained extremely cordial relations with India. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has even signed MoUs with the Jammu and Kashmir government for several infrastructural development projects running into millions of dollars.

Third, a bankrupt Pakistan cannot use the financial grant or aid ‘carrot’ to beguile poor nations into toeing its line on this issue and creating a pressure group capable of forcing New Delhi to shift the venue of the G20 events from Kashmir. Pakistan’s financial condition is so fragile that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has himself admitted that “Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come [to them] to beg for money."

Advertisement

Lastly, the international community would be well aware of the miserable conditions in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as videos of its desperate residents scrambling for rations and protesting against non-availability of essential commodities have gone viral on social media. In contrast, the absence of public protests and stone pelting by unruly mobs in Kashmir Valley is a clear indicator that the locals are happy and content with measures taken by the authorities to ensure their well-being.

Advertisement

Pakistan had been prognosing a doomsday scenario in J&K after Article 370 abrogation. While former Prime Minister Imran Khan predicted a “blood bath", by saying that “Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," Pakistan’s Foreign Office hinted at the possibility of Islamabad considering military action. This veiled threat was reinforced by the then Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who announced that the Pakistan Army would go to “any extent" to support separatist activities in Kashmir.

Advertisement

Hence, holding G20-related events in J&K is a great opportunity for New Delhi to unambiguously reiterate that J&K is, and will always remain, an integral part of the Indian Union. It will facilitate showing the delegates that Kashmir Valley’s Muslim majority population takes immense pride in being Indians. This will expose Islamabad’s brazen lies that Kashmiris are being religiously persecuted and marginalised in the UT of J&K.

Advertisement

Holding G20 events in Kashmir Valley will effectively debunk Pakistan’s false propaganda that its Muslim majority is impoverished because of institutionalised neglect and under siege due to a host of curbs and restrictions. By interacting with locals, G20 delegates are able to get a first-hand account of the prevailing situation here for themselves, and perhaps this is why Islamabad is so nervous about G20 events being hosted by J&K.

Under New Delhi’s chairmanship, 56 meetings of G20 will be held across the entire length and breadth of the country from ‘Kashmir in the North to Kanyakumari in the South’ and will cover all 28 states of India. Being the world’s main platform for economic cooperation, G20 has an extremely great responsibility in shaping and improving global governance and architecture on all major international economic challenges.

Hence, despite Islamabad’s frantic efforts, G20 members will neither have the time nor the inclination to humour Pakistan by digressing from its hectic agenda of the Kashmir issue. In any case, since the UN has categorically decreed that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, which requires to be mutually resolved between the two without any external interference, Islamabad’s latest attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue in the most puerile manner is bound to end in yet another humongous embarrassment!

The author is editor of ‘Brighter Kashmir’, author, TV commentator, political analyst and columnist. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest Opinions here