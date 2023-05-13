Opinion | Kerala's Tale, Human Rights and a Warning to Mankind

Many politicians, communist leaders, and their supporters have long taken humanity and human rights for granted. A mindset that feeds on the ruin of others for selfish reasons. This poisonous mentality has claimed the lives of countless people, including children and women. Worse, those who promote and sustain these inhumane practices present themselves as protectors of mankind. A few of the worst humanitarian issues happening in large parts of the world are the exploitation and nearly extinction of minorities (Hindus including Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Christians) in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, ISIS ruthlessness in bringing Islamic state rule all over the world, exploitation of minorities in China by the Communist Party of China, North Korea’s communist-based dictatorship, Boko Haram, conversion rackets and many other such inhumane activities.

Who is directly or indirectly sponsoring these inhumane activities? Is it not sponsored throughout the years by economic powerhouses like the US, the Chinese government, a few European countries, and countries such as Turkey? Worse, these countries are questioning human rights in India, where minorities are treated fairly and with overwhelming support from the majority, i.e. the Hindus, but the selfish and power-oriented agendas of many politicians and communist followers, nationally and internationally, have rendered human rights into inhuman rights. The repercussions of such a mindset and functioning are disastrous, as seen by “Love Jihad," “Land Jihad," terrorism, and an ideology that seeks to convert the entire globe to one faith. Is it true that the act of ‘love jihad’ is increasingly being used as a shorthand for a purported conversion strategy for motives ranging from recruiting into Islamic terror organisations and sex trafficking to changing India’s demography?

The purpose of The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story is not to poison people’s minds and cause unrest in society, but to raise awareness and allow the international community to be aware of the worst reality and take timely action before this kind of terrorism spreads its wings in every part of the world. We are grateful to the high and supreme courts for their decision to allow the film to be released. This should not be viewed just as a religious problem, but rather as an attack on humanity by certain political classes, conversion mafias and many followers of communism.

Communists should watch The Kerala Story and listen to the girl named “Gitanjali" when she questioned her communist parents why they hadn’t taught her about Sanatana Dharma, numerous ceremonies, and cultural traditions when she realised the trap and ruined her life in “Love Jihad." The communists must recognise the distinction between Dharma and religion. Though we must respect all religions, Sanatana Dharma principles must be instilled in children so that they are not misled in the name of God and destroy their lives. Hinduness or Sanatana is a dharma that never forces people to worship a certain deity and accepts even atheists entirely. In contrast, some faiths believe that their path is the only way and that everyone must follow it or face punishment from their god. True peace will only exist if experts from these religions appreciate all faiths and teach their communities to respect diversity, culture, and traditions. Can detractors of Sanatana Dharma establish that Bharat targeted any country and took the land, and resources, destroyed culture and worshipping places, converted religion, and plundered vast wealth? However, this has been happening for many centuries with our magnificent nation, and Sanatana adherents have never retaliated to grab or loot. However, many political leaders and communists have continued to target Sanatana Dharma out of hatred, and whatever we are experiencing in Kashmir, Kerala or other parts is only the result of this mindset.

The human rights commission, judiciary, and citizens of America, a few European nations, and China should question why they do not follow human rights principles in their own country and even destroy other countries by arming and ammunitioning antisocial elements, providing massive financial and military support, and exploiting the natural resources of other nations? How come the American administration forgets their country’s black-and-white disaster when they question human rights in India? It is Bharat and its prime minister, who are staunch followers of Sanatana Dharma, who have saved thousands of refugees from war-torn Syria, Yemen, and Sudan without seeing their religion and country. This is the essence of humanity.

If we remain silent in the face of crimes committed against our brothers and sisters, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Kerala are only the tip of the iceberg; in the near future, humanity will be entirely decimated, and terrorists will govern the globe. Many Indian politicians, communists, and foreign-funded activists must recognise that their short-term goal of gaining power and accumulating wealth by any means will ultimately destroy their future generations if they continue to support anti-social elements and harbour a deep hatred for Sanatana Dharma. Because of this sort of thinking and animosity, our forefathers have already paid a high price in terms of culture, money, and resources, as well as developing a slave mindset.

As responsible citizens, we must focus on, follow, and apply the following points:

Teach and practice cultural and dharmic traditions to youngsters, and help them grasp the scientific, spiritual, and global good attitude that underpins these activities and worship. Put pressure on governments to include the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita in school curricula as soon as feasible. Do not support any political party, NGO, or other social organisation that opposes the concept of Great Bharat. Instill in your children the value of “nation first" following great culture and self last.

Let mankind triumph according to dharma, and religious fanaticism disappear.

The writer is a commentator on politico-cultural subjects. Views expressed are personal.