Opinion | Naya Kashmir Shines on the Global Stage

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting concluded in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Wednesday, capturing global attention as it showcased India’s rich cultural identity and vast tourism potential. This three-day event focused on promoting sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, with the aim of driving economic growth, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering sustainable development in the region. Amidst the captivating sights of unprecedented development and the delightful interaction between the people of J&K and G20 delegates, certain entities and individuals persist in propagating an unfounded belief that J&K is engulfed in perpetual suffering. However, the reality on the ground reveals a different story.

J&K hosted its first international event since 2019, following the granting of Union Territory (UT) status through the amendment of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This amendment empowered the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, with the same rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and the benefits of central laws enjoyed by citizens across the country. The hosting of this historic international event by J&K stands as a testament to the region’s progress and newfound stability. It showcases the region’s intrinsic, inclusive, and vibrant nature, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, and commitment to sustainable development. International delegates participating in this event witnessed firsthand the positive impact of the constitutional amendment, dispelling any lingering misconceptions and emphasising the region’s journey towards a more prosperous and harmonious future.

Furthermore, this event goes beyond mere tourism promotion. It also placed emphasis on creating employment opportunities, developing infrastructure, fostering interdepartmental coordination, and ensuring government accountability to the people of Kashmir. Through targeted initiatives and collaborations, the event aimed to spur growth, thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic progress of the region. The event placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, recognising its significance in facilitating seamless travel experiences, enhancing connectivity, and providing essential amenities for both tourists and residents. The focus was on building robust and sustainable infrastructure that supports the growth of the tourism industry while also benefiting the local communities. Additionally, the event sought to foster interdepartmental coordination, recognising that effective collaboration among various government departments is essential for the successful implementation of policies and initiatives. By promoting synergy and communication between different entities, the event aimed to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and ensure the optimal utilisation of resources for the development of the tourism sector and related industries.

Furthermore, the event aimed to create a transparent and responsive governance framework, where the needs and aspirations of the local population are prioritised. Through open dialogue and consultations, the event sought to ensure that the government remains accountable to its citizens, fostering trust and strengthening the bond between the authorities and the people they serve.

Most importantly, this event goes above and beyond conventional tourism promotion by encompassing a multifaceted approach that reflects a holistic vision for the sustainable and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to ensure that its people and communities thrive in a conducive environment, where their well-being and aspirations are at the forefront of the region’s growth and progress.

The G20 event in Kashmir, aptly named ‘Naya Kashmir’ (New Kashmir), stands as a powerful symbol that uplifts the spirits of the local population and sheds light on the remarkable progress achieved in the region. It serves as a testament to the unwavering resilience and determination of the people of J&K, who have embraced progress and growth as a means to overcome the challenges posed by terrorism and pave the way for a more prosperous and harmonious future. The success of the G20 event in Kashmir extends beyond its ability to showcase the true essence of Jammu and Kashmir; it also lies in its capacity to dispel the unfounded beliefs and narratives perpetuated by a few. This event uplifts the spirits of the local population, instilling within them a profound sense of pride and optimism. Despite the persistence of challenges and the dissemination of misinformation by certain individuals, the G20 event in Kashmir stood as a shining example of the transformative power inherent in positive change.

Ultimately, the G20 event in Kashmir serves not only as a celebration of India’s rich cultural identity and the immense tourism potential of the region, but also as a platform to showcase the indomitable spirit, resilience, and unwavering determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It has sent a resounding message that J&K is not a region condemned to perpetual suffering, but rather a land brimming with opportunities and possibilities waiting to be realised.

The author is an international criminal lawyer and director of research at New Delhi based think tank Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies (CIHS). Feedback on rp@cihs.org.in. Views expressed are personal.