Opinion | Omar Abdullah’s Oppn to Dismissal of Govt Employees With Terror Links Exposes His Politics

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah recently came out in support of government employees who were dismissed from service in the interest of security of state.

Abdullah’s criticism of the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s move to dismiss government employees owing allegiance to terrorist outfits, separatists and their sympathisers, is on expected lines. Not because he is donning the role of opposition, but because it exposes his politics which has been nurtured and thrives in the cradle of violence.

The infiltration of divisive forces in various government departments by exploiting the system shows that terrorism is not a disease but a symptom of political failure in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, identified and dismissed a large number of government servants who were either directly involved in carrying out terror activities or were involved in arranging logistical support, which had kept terrorism alive and kicking.

The presence of a large number of such people making inroads into various government departments raises questions on the diversionary politics of locally dominant political parties that may not have an interest in restoration of normalcy. The attention of the people has been diverted away from development by the political families sharing power among themselves in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, a political scion, has opposed the dismissal of such employees in police, education and other establishments by stating that he will not support any policy to punish relatives of terrorists.

The NC leader’s reaction over dismissal of government servants found to be involved in anti-national activities is not surprising. He has reasons for standing with them even without knowing the specific charges. First, some of those dismissed were appointed during his tenure as Chief Minister. Second, it suits the diversionist politics of Jammu and Kashmir which seeks to keep alive unrest, violence or fear of violence to divert attention of people from core issues of governance.

The Constitution of India carves out an exception where public servants can be dismissed without an inquiry if disclosure of certain information is not in the interest of security of state. Such a decision is based on objective facts and material perused by the government.

Abdullah’s jibe over strong action by L-G Manoj Sinha is at the most an unpalatable political claptrap which does not merit any comment. It is trite that extent of evidence required in criminal and departmental proceedings are different. A government servant can be proceeded against and punished even if he stands acquitted in a criminal case for the same charge. No country would allow a person owing allegiance to terrorist groups or their handlers from across the borders to hold government office.

Makers of our Constitution consciously provided for a strict and different procedure in such cases in national interest. The Constituent Assembly debate shows that the exception was cleared as there were similar provisions in other countries and it applied only to those whose loyalty was very doubtful.

Dr BR Ambedkar, responding to criticism on exceptions, said that the provision ought to be retained in the better interests of the state. The provisions finally found place in Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

It is common knowledge that terrorists and their handlers from Pakistan are using OGWs for logistical support in the proxy war against India which resulted in killing of more than 41,000 people since 1989. As per reports, even charge-sheet had been filed against some of the dismissed government servants in the National Investigating Agency (NIA) court.

Some were OGWs, some had played specific roles on behalf of terrorists, some were even trained in Pakistan and some openly owed alliance to separatists.

The government cannot remain a mute spectator if public servants violate the oath of allegiance. It is bound to act as per the mandate of the Constitution to protect the interest of citizens and the nation. The UT administration has only done what it was expected to do. It is dangerous and irresponsible conduct on part of any politician to voice support for those dismissed on terror charges for political gains.

Omar Abdullah may have crossed the line. Coming in way of action against government servants with terror links is an insult to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are the victims of terrorism.

Anika Nazir is a Srinagar-based political commentator and social activist. Her Twitter handle is @i_anika_nazir. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

