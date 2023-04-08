Opinion | Pakistan Is Heading Towards Civil War

The Biden administration has been curiously silent as Pakistan, a long-time U.S. ally, descends into chaos and possible civil war. Democracy has never been very stable in this nuclear-armed country, but it is now under enormous threat.

The current political crisis in Pakistan centers around the struggle for power between the country’s civilian majority, the military establishment and its corrupt, puppet government. The governing coalition, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is a motley crew of 13 political parties. Fully 60 percent of the cabinet are out on bail for charges ranging from money laundering, murder, kidnapping, custodial torture and assassination attempts. The former Prime Minister, Sharif’s brother, fled to London rather than face corruption charges.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Justice party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are leading in all the polls and have won 30 of 37 recent local elections. Khan was ousted in a vote of no-confidence where members of his party were bribed to switch sides and vote against him. Then he was targeted in an assassination attempt on November 3, 2022, in Punjab province, when, in broad daylight, multiple shooters fired at his vehicle. 14 people were wounded. One innocent bystander died, while the rest, including Khan, survived. Khan took three bullets to his right leg. While witnesses said there were at least three shooters, the government produced one suspect forced by police to record a confessional video claiming he tried to kill Khan for his alleged disrespect for Islam. The police refused to register or even investigate Khan’s charge that the government was behind the attempt.

The country is now facing a crisis along with a massive social upheaval. The public is fed up with the corruption of the elites. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, including being an eyewitness to two wars with India and three martial law regimes.

The military, supported by the United States, has a long history of intervening in politics. It has become the dominant player in the country’s political landscape once again. There have been mass arrests, custodial torture of members of Khan’s party, assassination attempts and the murder of journalists and political workers by the State. Broadcast networks have been ordered off the air and forbidden to broadcast speeches by Imran Khan. The media in Pakistan has long been a vibrant and vocal part of the country’s democracy, but that is now coming to an end. The judiciary is under pressure from the Army and government, as is the Election Commission.

The government has brought 143 cases against the former prime minister, all obviously trumped up and ridiculous, mostly for “terrorism." In a great irony, he has been accused of corruption for failing to report the gift of a watch — this from a government whose prime minister and cabinet have been accused of stealing billions from the treasury, in well-documented cases.

On March 18, as Khan was travelling to Islamabad to appear in court, his home was attacked by police with tear gas. They arrested his household staff and relatives, terrorising his wife. They had no search warrant. Right now, a state of civil war is approaching as the very popular Khan remains under threat. If he is killed, it may be too late to prevent large-scale violence by the population in response.

Khan, the former cricket legend, is fighting for democracy and the rule of law. Despite death threats, an assassination attempt, false charges and government roadblocks, he still managed to bring out the largest turnout of Pakistanis in history to his most recent political rally. The Pakistan military generals face the biggest challenge to their vice-like grip on politics.

Chaos in Pakistan does not serve the interests of the United States or the world. Only democracy can stabilise the situation. White House’ Biden and Secretary of State Blinken should speak out for Pakistani civil liberties, media freedom and the cessation of gross human rights violations against Pakistanis demanding free and fair elections. The United States, its allies, and the global human rights community must come forward and halt the slide towards anarchy, chaos and a renewed dictatorship in Pakistan.

Salman Ahmad is a Pakistani-born American musician who also serves as a Professor at the City University of New York. Views expressed are personal.

