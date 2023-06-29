Opinion | Pakistan’s Final Arbiter: Army Chief Asim Munir

This writer had noted on June 13, in these columns, that Pakistan’s “Army chief General Asim Munir is in full control of his institution." If anyone had any doubt about this, it should have been settled by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif’s almost one-and-a-half-hour press conference on June 26. Sharif revealed that the Army chief had acted against officers on the basis of the findings of two enquiries held under the forces’ rules. These enquiries, chaired by Major Generals, and conducted in conformity with army traditions, had examined charges of dereliction of duty in protecting army installations and monuments dedicated to the memory of martyrs from mob attacks on May 9. On that ‘black day’, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was arrested and almost countrywide protests had broken out.

After getting the enquiry reports, Sharif said that the Army chief had followed the principle “higher the rank, higher the responsibility." On this basis, three officers, including a three-star general, were removed from service. Besides these dismissals, severe disciplinary action has been taken against 15 officers, including three Major Generals and seven Brigadiers. The dismissed and disciplined officers, whose names Sharif refused to reveal, were found wanting in discharging their responsibilities in defending army installations from mob attacks. The dismissed three-star general is no doubt Salman Fayyaz Ghani who was the Lahore-based IV Corps Commander who allowed his residence, which was once owned by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, to be looted by protestors without offering any resistance.

Advertisement

Ahmed also said that the protestors’ attacks on army installations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Chakdara, Timirgera, Multan, Peshawar, Mardan, Quetta, Sargodha, Mianwali and other places were the result of a conspiracy. He went on to say that for over a year, anti-army and anti-army leadership sentiments were being instilled among the people. He asserted that the planners, facilitators and perpetrators of attacks against army installations would not be spared. This was irrespective of their party affiliations or social and economic standing. Thus, the maternal granddaughter of a retired four-star general, the son-in-law, also of a retired four-star general, the wife of a retired three-star general and the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are under investigation. In a clear message to the judiciary, Ahmed said that military courts were held constitutionally valid in the past and such courts had also passed the scrutiny of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Clearly, this comment was made in the context of the Pakistan Supreme Court hearing of a petition against the trial of civilian protestors in military courts.

In his writings, on the events of May 9, this writer has noted that Army chief Asim Munir cleverly used the attacks by Imran Khan’s supporters on army installations to diminish popular support for the PTI chief. This is especially borne out by the Army’s constant focus on the damage done to the memorials dedicated to Pakistan’s venerated martyrs. The fact that the protests were so widespread and that no Army officer took on the protestors shows that general orders would have been issued for the Army to show restraint. Obviously, these were interpreted by the commanding officers of the places named by DG ISPR that in no event were they to take action that would result in injuring or killing protestors. This stated, the basic question is why did these officers not strengthen guards to prevent mobs from entering army installations? It is passing strange that not one commanding officer decided to effectively protect installations under his jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The full drama which was being played out in Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and different Corps headquarters on May 9 will only be known subsequently. It will certainly leak out in dibs and drabs for the dismissed and disciplined officers and their families and friends will not keep quiet in the months and years to come. For the time being, however, it can be said that Munir has taken full advantage of the May 9 events to consolidate his position in the Army and society, flush out officers who may not be fully committed to him, greatly damage Imran Khan’s popularity and become, as all Pakistan Army chiefs become, the final arbiter of their country’s affairs.

Advertisement

Now that Munir has achieved this, what does the future hold for Pakistan?

Advertisement

A few assessments can be straightaway made: