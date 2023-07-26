Opinion | West Banks on ‘Courage’ as Ukraine Runs Out of Soldiers

There is no easy way out of this war—for Russia, Ukraine or NATO. The war in Ukraine has thrown surprises at all three in the last 17 months. Russia did not see its “special military operation" raging beyond a few weeks, Ukraine has been getting a bloody nose all through faltering Western support, and the West’s Ukraine experiment — while being bloody and expensive — has no up-to-scratch gains to show for the quantum of weapons dispatched.

In fact, what seemed like a bouquet of missiles, rocket launchers and tanks has morphed into a wreath on the graves of more than a conservative estimate of 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers, most of whom fought ill-equipped and without air cover. With the loss of these men, Ukraine lost some of its best and most-trained soldiers and has since been relying increasingly on a mix of young and old conscripts who are stepping into the battlefield with just a few weeks of training.

While these facts have existed throughout the past year, Western media has taken a while to voice these realities bluntly. A Wall Street Journal report scathingly admits, “Western military knew that Kyiv did not have enough training and weapons — from shells to combat aircraft — to dislodge Russian troops," before it launched its counteroffensive. This is interesting because Ukraine was pressured to carry on anyway. WSJ states that the West hoped that “Ukrainian courage and ingenuity would win." That’s a patronising way to describe the civilians that were turned into cannon fodder. The WSJ report goes on to say that they believed that “Ukrainian courage and resourcefulness would carry the day," but adds, “they haven’t. Deep and deadly minefields, extensive fortifications and Russian air power have combined to largely block significant advances by Ukrainian troops."

The West knew this would be the case all along. The “fight till the last man standing" is a particularly convenient motto for the West when it does not have to deal with the caskets of the fallen.

A New York Times report mentions how “older, less motivated" recruits replacing young soldiers are lacking discipline and questioning the word of their commanders. “Youth not only means better physical prowess, but younger soldiers are less likely to question orders," says the report. As more men above the age of 40 enter the ranks, the problem of ‘indiscipline’ will only worsen for the Ukrainians who are fighting through a bloody stalemate.

This is not to say that the Russian side is not taking heavy and needless losses, but it has a greater capacity to play the meat grinder tactic while stashing away a larger trained army to mount powerful offensive campaigns. It is also technologically superior despite Western assistance to Ukraine. When it comes to electronic warfare, the NYT reports that Russian abilities outmatch Ukraine’s. This is clear from the impact of Russian Lancet drones on the Ukrainian psyche. Not only is the Russian drone powerful, but it is near-impossible to detect. Moreover, it says, “Russian forces can detect cellphone signals and jam GPS and radio frequencies, and they are often looking for Starlink Wi-Fi routers to target with their artillery."

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive which was delayed into the summer, has been flailing in the face of layers of Russian fortification at enemy lines. Dozens of Western Leopard 2 tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles were destroyed just days into the counteroffensive. Ukraine’s air defences have not been bolstered by Western support as was hoped, especially of the Patriot systems. These are stationary and Ukraine has only two, one of which was reportedly damaged in May. And this is showing in Ukraine’s continued vulnerability to air attacks. In a night of recent Russian attacks in Odesa on July 21, Ukraine could shoot down only five of 19 cruise missiles— a strikingly low success rate.

The emerging stalemate at the frontlines has turned Ukraine to bigger and bolder attacks inside Russian territory and in Crimea. Attacks on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea and multiple drone attacks as far as Moscow serve as Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reminder to Vladimir Putin that Ukraine is still in the fight and will bring the war to Russia’s doorstep rather than taking a step back.