Opinion | Why it is Imperative to Prioritise Capacity Building of Elected Representatives in India

In the 75th year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated India’s new parliament building, embodying the culture, pride, and spirit of the entire nation, with state-of-the-art facilities looking at the future needs and demands of the elected representatives. As the nation celebrates this momentous occasion, it serves as a powerful reminder of the evolving role and responsibilities of the elected representatives in shaping the country’s destiny.

However, amidst the celebration of the new parliament building and the aspirations it represents, one crucial aspect remains largely untouched: the discourse of capacity building for the elected representatives. While the physical infrastructure stands as a testament to progress, it is equally essential to empower our elected representatives in parliament as well as state legislative assemblies and councils, with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to effectively navigate the complexities of governance and cater to the evolving needs of the nation.

Academic institutes and think tanks could play a crucial role in this area. By understanding the intricacies of political processes and public policy, these institutions can design programs that equip elected representatives with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively fulfil their roles and utilise the various resources at their perusals in the best possible way.

Need for Capacity Building of Elected Representatives

The socio-political challenges faced by elected representatives in India are diverse and complex. The representatives come from varied backgrounds. Their socio-political background is completely different, ranging from highly educated individuals to those with limited or no formal education. The wide socio-economic disparity among representatives further exacerbates the challenges they face once they are elected. Additionally, the significant age gap among elected representatives creates a unique dynamic where seasoned politicians and newly elected representatives must work together, often leading to different perspectives and approaches. Addressing these challenges requires targeted capacity building initiatives that cater to the diverse needs of elected representatives and provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the socio-political landscape effectively.

While in India we have reputed government institutions like Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and Capacity Building Commission (CBC), focusing upon the capacity building of government officers, there is a notable lack of similar focus on the capacity building of elected representatives. While collaborative initiatives exist between these institutions and state governments, they primarily focus on government officers. The lack of emphasis on elected representative capacity building is a missed opportunity to enhance democratic governance and ensure the effective representation of constituents. By establishing dedicated capacity building programs for elected representatives, tailored to their specific needs and challenges, India can empower its elected officials to make informed decisions, engage in robust policy discussions, and effectively represent the interests of their constituencies.

Challenges in Capacity Building

One of the main challenges in capacity building for elected representatives in India is the absence of a well-planned training curriculum that addresses their specific needs. Often, training programs are conducted without a proper needs assessment, resulting in less long-term impact, and becoming nothing more than futile exercises in the name of public policy workshops or training sessions. To address this issue, it is essential to understand the long-term demands of constituencies and the challenges faced by elected representatives. Providing them with additional skills and knowledge to navigate the governance infrastructure and effectively advocate for policies that benefit the larger social good is of utmost importance.

Another challenge lies in the homogeneity of training batches if all participants possess the same level of socio-political exposure. This assumption fails to acknowledge the diverse social backgrounds and political experiences of elected representatives. To overcome this, workshops and training programs need to be tailored to meet the unique requirements of each representative. The capacity building process should include the best possible use of technologies and various modes of communication in regional languages to ensure better engagement and attention from the representatives.

Selecting Right Partners

Choosing the right partner for government capacity building is crucial to maximise the effectiveness of training programs. Government bodies should evaluate potential partners based on their previous experiences in similar training. A track record of successful training initiatives indicates expertise in understanding the specific needs of elected representatives. Furthermore, the evaluation of previous training programs, benchmarked against global standards such as Kirkpatric’s Levels of Training Evaluation, can ensure a comprehensive assessment of the partner’s capabilities. This evaluation mechanism, widely used by various government departments and bodies, allows for long-term evaluation and continuous improvement of capacity building efforts. While selecting a partner for the capacity building of elected representatives, the government departments should not only go with big brands but also evaluate the academic and professional experience of resource persons involved in such exercises.

Way Forward