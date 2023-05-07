Right Word | Manipur Violence: Do Meitei Have a Genuine Case for Becoming a Scheduled Tribe?

The recent spate of violence in Manipur that has erupted after a Manipur High Court order is the outcome of a complex situation in the state where the Meitei community has been seeking a tribal status and for that it came under attack.

A section of media and social media has tried to project this conflict as a tribal vs non-tribal conflict. That seems to be part of a narrative to bracket the Meitei community as a non-tribal. In light of these developments, let us try to find answers to some questions?

Does Meitei have a genuine case for being included in the Scheduled Tribes category? How justified are those who resorted to protests resulting in violence while opposing this demand of the Meitei community. A detailed perusal of the Manipur High Court order makes several things clear in this regard. Here are some key facts and takeaways in this context:

• There were eight petitioners in this case which included Mutum Churamani Meetei, Secretary of the Meetei (Meitei) Tribe Union and seven other members of this Union — Puyam Ranachandra Singh, Thokchom Gopimohon Singh, Sagolsem Robindro Singh, Elangbam Baburam, Leihaorambam Projit Singh, Thiyam Somendro Singh and Mutum Nilamani Singh.

• There were four respondents in this (WP(C) No. 229 of 2023) that included the State of Manipur represented by the Chief Secretary (first respondent), Government of Manipur and its Office, Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Manipur (second respondent), Secretary, Tribal Affairs and Hills Department and its Office, Government of Manipur (third respondent) and the Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India (fourth respondent).

• The case was heard by the acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Justice M.V. Murlidaran who passed this order. The petitioners had filed this writ petition for issuance of a writ of mandamus directing the first respondent to submit recommendation in reply to the Letter No.1902005/2012-C&IM dated 29.5.2013 of the Government of India, Ministry of Tribal Affairs within a period of two months or within a time frame and to include Meetei/Meitei community in the Schedule Tribe list of Indian Constitution as a “tribe among tribes of Manipur", maintaining the tribal status of Meetei/Meitei existed before 21.9.1949 i.e. before signing of the Merger Agreement as part of the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement of Manipur into the Indian Union and also direction on the fourth respondent to restore the Scheduled Tribe status of Meetei/Meitei community. In support of the prayer made, the petitioner submitted that the status of Meetei/Meitei community before the execution of the Merger Agreement dated 21.9.1949 as “tribe among tribes of Manipur" and while merging Manipur with the Union of India, the Meetei/Meitei has lost the identity of tribe. Therefore, Meetei/Meitei should be included as a tribe among the tribes of Manipur so as to preserve the said community and save their ancestral land, tradition, culture and language.

• The petitioner placed on record various documentary references and evidence showing the earlier Meetei/Meitei community also belonged to tribal community. and further submitted that during the preparation of Scheduled Tribe lists of India under Article 342 of the Constitution of India, the Meetei/Meitei community was left out.

• The argument put forward by the petitioner was that that as per Article 342(1) and 366 (19) (23) (25) of the Constitution of India, the Meetei/Meitei community should be restored the tribe status by recognizing as a tribe/tribal community as the Meitei are still tribe, but the status of Meitei community was left out while preparation of Scheduled Tribe lists. Moreover, the originality, genuineness and distinctness of the Meetei/Meitei was better known by the customary institutions of Manipur, State Government and Central Government Agencies as tribe. In this regard, various individuals, organisations including the petitioners have submitted several representations to the concerned authorities for inclusion by restoring the Scheduled Tribe status of the Meetei/Meitei community to the List of Scheduled Tribes.

• The petitioner further submitted that in reply to the representation submitted by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India wrote a letter dated 29.5.2013 to the Government of Manipur. Through this letter the Central government had requested for specific recommendation along with the latest socio-economic survey and ethnographic report.

• Despite this letter dated 29.5.2013, the Government of Manipur failed to submit the recommendation. The petitioner had also submitted a representation dated 18.4.2022 to the Central government that was forwarded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs for necessary action.

• The petitioner in this case cited a Gauhati High Court Order made in a writ petition (W.P.(C) No.4281 of 2002). After this order (dated 26.5.2003), Chongthu, Khoibu and Mate were included in the List of Scheduled Tribes and now there are 34 numbers of tribal community of Manipur were included in the List of Scheduled Tribe of the Indian Constitution, but Meetei/Meitei tribe was left out.

• The grievance of the petitioners was that while merging Manipur with the Union of India, Meetei/Meitei of Manipur has lost the identity of tribe and the status of the Meetei/Meitei community before execution of the Merger Agreement on 21.9.1949 as a tribe among tribes of Manipur should be maintained by including Meetei/Meitei community in the List of Scheduled Tribe under the Constitution of India.

• In the Gauhati High court case, the petitioner had sought to redress this particular issue ‘that pursuant to the proposal of the Government of India to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes of the States and Union Territories after 50 years of the functioning of the Constitution in terms of Articles 341 and 342 of the Constitution of India, the Govt. of Manipur vide communications dated 31.12.99 and 3.1.2001 recommended 5 (five) Tribes namely, Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmai, Thangal and Zeme for modification in the existing entry with 3 (three) other Tribes namely, Chengthu, Kheibu and Mete were proposed to inclusion as new Tribes. But despite such recommendation of the Govt. of Manipur, all the 8 (eight) Tribes-5 (five) Tribes for modification and 3 (three) Tribes for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes as noticed above, have been left out of consideration by the competent authority.

Interestingly, the government authorities didn’t oppose this demand of inclusion of eight communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes. The authorities said in an affidavit filed before the Gauhati High Court, “It is stated that the proposal for modification/inclusion of the 8 (eight) Tribes has not been left out of consideration and the consideration of the same is under process." The government authorities had submitted to the Gauhati High Court, “The proposals of five communities namely, Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmai, Thangal and Zeme for modifications in the existing entries of the list of Scheduled Tribes and cases of three tribes namely Chongthu, Koibu and Mate for fresh inclusion are being processed as per the approval modalities." It further added, “If after examination they are found eligible, necessary amendments in the order specifying the list of Scheduled Tribes of Manipur would be carried out as per provisions of Article 342 of the Constitution of India."

• Thus, the Manipur High Court said in its order filed by Meetei (Meitei) community for granting it the ST status, “In view of the above referred statements made by the respondents and also upon hearing the learned counsel for the parties, this Court is inclined to dispose of the writ petition with a direction that the respondents 1 to 4 shall consider the case of the petitioners expeditiously in terms of the averments made in the said paragraphs as alluded above. However, liberty is granted to the petitioners to approach this Court if they are still aggrieved by any decision taken by the Respondents 1 to 4 in this regard

• The Manipur High Court has mentioned while concluding its order that On 18.4.2022, the Meetei (Meitei) Tribe Union submitted a representation to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Tribal Affairs with a copy to 12 authorities, including the Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur seeking inclusion of Meetei/Meitei Tribe of Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribe under Indian Constitution. On 31.5.2022, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs forwarded the said representation to the Secretary, Government of Manipur. In the said forwarding letter, it has been stated, “I am directed to refer to this Ministry’s letter of even number dated 06/03/2019, 23/07/2021, 15/02/2022 & 07.04.2022 and to forward herewith a representation dated 18.04.2022 of Shri Salam Gourakishwor Singh, Meetei (Meitei) Tribe Union, Kaboleikai, Imphal East District, Manipur 795005, which is self-explanatory, for action as deemed appropriate… Scheduled Tribes (STs) are notified under Article 342 of the Constitution. Government of India had on 15.6.1999 (and further revised on 25.6.2002) approved modalities for determining claims for inclusion in and other modifications in list of STs. As per those modalities only proposals recommended and justified by the state Government concerned and agreed to by RGI as well as NCSI are considered for amendment of legislation. All the actions are taken as per approved modalities. The recommendation of the concerned State Government is pre-requisite to process the case further."

Conclusion: According to the Manipur High Court, “From the above letter correspondence of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, it is clear that there appears to be a recommendation of the State Government is pending for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list of the Constitution of India."

The Court order stated, “This Court finds some force in the submission made by the learned counsel for the petitioners, as the petitioners and other Unions are fighting long years for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei community in the tribe list of Manipur…. Thus, the issue of inclusion of Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list of the Constitution is pending for nearly ten years and above. No satisfactory explanation is forthcoming from the side of the respondent State for not submitting the recommendation for the last 10 years. Therefore, it would be appropriate to direct the respondent State to submit its recommendation to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs within a reasonable time."

The court order asked the state government of Manipur to consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, expeditiously, preferably within a period four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order in terms of the averments set out in the writ petition and in the line of the order passed on 26.05.2003 in writ petition (WP(C) No. 4281 of 2002 by the Gauhati High Court.

The writer, an author and columnist has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

