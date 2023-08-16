Indian Under-20 Rugby Team To Be Led By Ganesh Majhi At Asia Championship

The India Rugby U20 Men’s team is scheduled to participate at the upcoming Asia Rugby U20 Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal on August 19-20.

The squad was announced earlier today and Ganesh Majhi was named the captain of the 12-member Indian team.

“The Indian men’s sevens team is in the process of rebuilding. The search is to constantly look for the three golden qualities of a rugby player. Courage under pressure, aggression in attack and defence, and communicating with the team throughout the game. We believe the players that have been selected in this Indian U20 team possess these qualities," said Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union.

The complete squad consists of Raj Kumar, Vijay Annabatthini, Tejas Patil, Ganesh Majhi, Arjun Mahato, Harsh Raj, Vidyanand Kumar, Mangal Soren, Monu, Ashok Hasdah, Asis Sabar, and Anuj Gaur. The coaches and technical staff travelling with the team include Juandre Naude (Head Coach), Vikas Khatri (Asst. Coach and current India 15’s Rugby captain), Abdul Wahidkhan (Physiotherapist) and Sourojit Ghosh (General Manager – High Performance, Indian Rugby Football Union).