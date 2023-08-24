Unleashing the Power of Pickleball: Cornerstone Sport and Global Sports Forge a Path in India

Cornerstone Sport, a leading sports management and talent representation agency, today announced its partnership with Global Sports to host the Monsoon Pickleball Championship in Mumbai, India. The event will take place from August 24th to 27th, 2023 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon.

With two successful championships in 2023, the Indian Open in Goa with over 240 players and The Global Sports Pickleball Championship held in May with over 370 players. Shashank Khaitan, an illustrious Writer-Director known for his acclaimed works like “Badrinath Ki Dulhania," “Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania," “Govinda Naam Mera," and “Dhadak," his recently released project with Karan Johar, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" as a Writer is leading the initiative to promote the growing sport of Pickle Ball in India.

The third edition of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship is a highly anticipated event that will draw over 600+ participants and a lot of fans and spectators from all over India. The tournament will feature a variety of divisions, including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. With a whopping 15 Lakhs prize pool. It promises a star-studded showdown as A-list Bollywood celebrities grace the court for a thrilling exhibition match!

Our shared vision is to make pickleball a household name in India," said Shashank Khaitan, Partner of Global Sports. “We are thrilled to partner with Cornerstone Sport for the Monsoon Pickleball Championship. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in promoting pickleball in India and showcasing the sport’s potential on a global stage. With the growing interest in pickleball, we are excited to witness the championship’s success and inspire more individuals to embrace this exciting sport."

“Pickleball presents an exciting opportunity to enrich the sporting landscape, and we, at Cornerstone, are enthusiastic about supporting its growth and providing players with a platform to thrive. This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing sports in the country and marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for pickleball enthusiasts nationwide," said Mr Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport.

The Monsoon Pickleball Championship marks a significant milestone in this vision. The tournament becomes a testament to the sport’s potential to inspire and unite. Through this event, Cornerstone Sport and Global Sports seek to build lasting foundations for pickleball’s growth in India. They aim to create opportunities for players of all skill levels to embrace and excel in the sport they love.

The vision for pickleball in India goes beyond this championship, it seeks to leave a legacy of sportsmanship, passion, and joy, resonating in the hearts of pickleball enthusiasts for generations to come.

About Global Sports

Formed a year and a half ago, Global Sports has been setting up an ecosystem for Pickleball in Mumbai, Goa and across India. Conducting Coaching, providing courts to play, and organizing tournaments in Mumbai and Goa. It aims to make Pickleball a household name and provide athletes an opportunity to make this game a career. Shashank Khaitan the prolific Indian film writer, producer, and director leading the initiative to promote the growing sport of Pickleball.