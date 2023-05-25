25 Vs 19: As New Parl Opening Sparks Row, Here's A List of Parties Attending, Boycotting Event

As many as 25 parties, including those in the ruling NDA alliance, have announced to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28, an event that has been boycotted by 19 Opposition parties over the claims that the Central government “ignored" President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Who Will Attend Parliament Ceremony?

NDA parties including BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), National People’s Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Jan-Nayak Party, AIADMK, IMKMK. AJSU, RPI, Mizo National Front, Tamil Maanila Congress, ITFT (Tripura), Bodo People’s Party, Pattali Makkal Kacchi, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Apna Dal and Assam Gan Parishad will be a part of the ceremony which has now snowballed into controversy with opposition saying President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate new Parliament building instead of Modi.

Non-NDA parties including YSRCP, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BSP, Lok Janshakti Party (Paswan), Shiromani Akali and Janata Dal (S) have also confirmed their participation.

Who Has Boycotted Parl Building Inauguration?

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out".

These parties are Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, CPI-M, CPI, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK and RLD.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the parties said.

“We will continue to fight - in letter, in spirit, and in substance - against this ‘authoritarian’ prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India," the opposition parties said.

Attacking Modi, the parties said, “Undemocratic acts are not new to the prime minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India. MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament." “Many controversial legislations, including the three farm laws, have been passed with almost no debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been practically made defunct," the parties said.

New Parliament Features

Built at a cost of Rs 971 crore, the new Parliament building is in a triangular shape to ensure optimum utilisation of space.

The new building will house larger chambers for the legislature.

The new Lok Sabha, based on India’s national bird peacock, will have a capacity of up to 888 seats.

Based on India’s national flower ‘Lotus’, the new Rajya Sabha has the capacity of up to 384 seats.

The Lok Sabha Hall will be able to accommodate up to 1,272 members for joint sessions, according to centralvista.gov.in.