3-day National Executive Meet of Youth Congress Concludes

The three-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) concluded on Friday with a resolution to take the ideas of the Congress party to the masses through the medium of its campaign “Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo", party officials said. Addressing the party leaders and workers after the meeting in Hyderabad, IYC national president Srinivas BV said youngsters will connect with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“Youngsters will connect with the Congress party in the Assembly elections to be held at the end of 2023 and in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. These elections are important for us. As a youth organisation, we have to go ahead with the party’s ideology and guarantees in every state," he said. Election management programmes of the party, such as “Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo", “Buniyaad Yuva Sammelan", “Youth Connect Programme" and “Ek Booth Paanch Youth", were discussed, apart from other campaign strategies for the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

