4 BJP MLAs Marshalled Out of Delhi Assembly; AAP MLAs Hit Out at L-G Over Indraprastha College Incident

AAP MLAs on Wednesday raised the issue of men harassing students at DU’s Indraprastha College for Women during a fest in the Delhi Assembly and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for “poor law and order situation" in the national capital.

Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly following arguments with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House.

AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur raised the matter of women security and law and order in the national capital in view of the recent incident at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women where several men scaled the college walls and harassed students.

The BJP members, however, wanted a discussion on the issue of corruption, including the now-repealed excise policy, but the Speaker did not allow it, saying it had already been discussed. “We should be ashamed that men trespassed into women’s college and misbehaved with the students. This is a serious issue. Does women security not matter to you? The college is close to the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister’s residence and right under the nose of the Raj Niwas," Goel said.

Advertisement

Goel requested the BJP members to leave the House if they did not want to participate in the discussion on the issue of women security and law and order in Delhi.

When the BJP MLAs did not relent, the Speaker ordered that four of them — Jitendra Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma and Mohan Singh Bisht — be marshalled out.

Read all the Latest Politics News here