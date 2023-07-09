Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC Poll2024 PollsCM Shinde Interview
40% MLAs of JD-U May Join RJD and Make Tejashwi Bihar CM, Claims BJP

The statement was made by the BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal and can be an attempt to affect the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

IANS

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 18:07 IST

Patna, India

The former Bihar BJP president also said that around 60% leaders of JD-U are in touch with BJP as they were not pleased with the decision of Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan. (File Photo: News18 Hindi)
Former Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Jaiswal, claimed that 40 per cent MLAs of JD-U under the leadership of Lalan Singh may join RJD and make Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar.

Lalan Singh is JD-U National President.

The statement of the BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal may be an attempt to destabilise the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government by creating confusion among the leaders of Mahagathbandhan.

“Nowadays, JD-U does not exist in Bihar. 40 per cent of leaders of the party under the leadership of Lalan Singh may join RJD and make Tejashwi

Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar. Lalan Singh will become the deputy chief minister as well," Jaiswal said.

“Around 60% leaders of JD-U are in touch with BJP. They were not pleased with the decision of Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan. They have

    • contested against RJD and now they are sharing in the government. They have to go before the public during the election. Hence, they want to join BJP,"

    Jaiswal said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: July 09, 2023, 18:07 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 18:07 IST
