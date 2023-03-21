5 UDF MLAs Launch Satyagraha in Kerala Assembly

The Congress-led UDF on Tuesday intensified its protest in the Kerala Assembly by declaring indefinite ‘Satyagraha’ in the well of the House by five of its members against the CPI(M)-led government’s “arrogant" approach towards its various demands.

The protest was announced by the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, soon after the House assembled at 9 am.

As soon as the question hour began, Satheesan stood up and declared that opposition members Anwar Sadath, Kurukkoli Moideen, AKM Ashraf, T J Vinod and Uma Thomas would stage an indefinite satyagraha in the well of the House against the government, accusing it of not taking steps to ensure the proper functioning of the House.

He alleged that the government’s “arrogant" approach was the reason for the opposition protest.

The government stated that the opposition protest was against the rules of the House proceedings.

The Kerala Assembly has been witnessing opposition protests since last week against the “restrictions" on moving adjournment motions to discuss certain issues in the House.

The Opposition also criticised the government for registering “false non-bailable cases" against several opposition MLAs, including two women, in connection with an unprecedented organised in front of the Speaker’s office in the Assembly complex last week.

