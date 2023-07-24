'50 People Attacked Me...': High Drama as Sacked Min Rajendra Gudha Reaches Raj Assembly with ‘Red Diary’

The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday witnessed high-voltage drama after sacked Congress minister arrived at the House waving a ‘Red Diary’ which he claims carries information regarding alleged financial irregularities by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Rajendra Gudha, who was recently sacked by the Rajasthan government as minister of state, also alleged that Congress MLAs dragged him out of the assembly and assaulted him after they saw the Red Diary.

“Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault," ANI quoted Gudha as saying.

The former minister earlier claimed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked him to sneak out a red diary that carried sensitive information from the site where ED and Income tax were conducting raids.

The Congress leader, who addressed the media outside the assembly after the alleged ‘drag-out’, said that he reached Speaker CP Joshi’s chair with the red diary and had an argument with him during Zero Hour.

Gudha was removed as minister of state on Friday hours after he cornered the state government over law and order in the assembly. He held Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development portfolios.

BJP’s Reaction To Rajendra Gudha’s Allegations

The BJP on Friday said he sacked minister Rajendra Gudha for telling the truth and it shows how serious the ruling Congress is about the issue of crimes against women.