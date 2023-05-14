Trends :Karnataka CM NewsAjit PawarDK ShivakumarMamata BanerjeeThe Kerala Story
Aaditya Thackeray Meets AAP National Convenor Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Image/Twitter)
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter.

“I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments", the AAP national convenor tweeted

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 14, 2023, 14:56 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 14:56 IST
