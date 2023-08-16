Aaditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena May Ditch Allies & Go Solo in Mumbai University Senate Election

The September 10 polls of the Mumbai University senate — the first since the party split last year — will be a litmus test for Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray who will lead the effort.

According to sources, Shiv Sena UBT has decided to face the election alone and not join hands with other partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In the last senate election, all 10 seats were won by Shiv Sena. As per the source in Yuva Sena, Aaditya Thackeray is confident of winning despite a split in the party and young leaders like Ameya Ghole and Rahul Kanal — once close to the Thackeray scion — joining the Eknath Shinde camp.

According to the notification of Mumbai University, August 18 will be the last day to submit the nomination form. As per the latest data, approximately 92,000 voters will participate in this election.

Meanwhile, alliance partner Youth Congress is yet to get clearance from the state high command on the election. The Youth Congress leaders responsible for the election have expressed confidence that if the state high command gives the green signal to go solo, they will put up a good show.

Speaking with local media, MLA and Youth Congress Mumbai chief Zeeshan Siddiqui said: “We are waiting for the state high command’s order. We are ready to contest solo and if they decide that we should contest this election in an alliance, we are open for that."