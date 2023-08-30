Will Arvind Kejriwal be PM Face for INDIA Bloc? Know What AAP Leaders Have to Say

Proposing Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Wednesday that the Delhi Chief Minister has consistently championed people’s concerns and presented a model that has resulted in the lowest inflation rates in the national capital.

Kakkar said she would want party convenor Kejriwal to be the alliance’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Kakkar said, “If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate."

She added that the AAP convenor has been highlighting issues of the public and has emerged as a credible challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hold on the country’s highest office. Be it the PM’s academic records or qualifications or any other issue, Arvind Kejriwal has been putting across his views boldly on myriad subjects," Kakkar added.

Nonetheless, while her statement posed a potential challenge to the unity of the Opposition before the Mumbai conference, set to commence later on Wednesday and extend into Thursday, the AAP spokesperson affirmed that INDIA was dedicated to guiding the nation toward a fresh trajectory.

She asserted that despite the escalating costs of vital goods and food products, the national capital maintained the status of having the “most minimal" inflation rate.

Contrary to Kakar’s statement, AAP MP Raghav Chadha told ANI, “AAP has not joined the INDIA alliance for the PM post. Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race to become the Prime Minister of India. We have joined the INDIA alliance to prepare a blueprint for a better India and to free India from the evils and shackles of unemployment, price rise, inflation, etc. that the current PM Modi-led government has thrust upon the people of India."

Hours later, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi also commented on Kakar’s statement and said Kejriwal does not have such aspirations.

The comments came a day ahead of the INDIA alliance’s meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

When the party’s Delhi convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai was asked about it, he said that every member of the AAP wants Kejriwal for the prime minister’s post but a decision on it would only be finalised by all the members of the INDIA bloc. “Every party wants their leader to become prime minister. AAP members also want their national convener to become PM. All members of the INDIA alliance will sit down and whatever the decision is, we will go accordingly," he said.

When asked whether the AAP will propose Kejriwal’s name as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, “There is nothing like giving a name. We are already its part and Arvind Kejriwal is a part of the bloc." Atishi, however, said Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister’s post.

Atishi said, “I am making it official that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race to become the prime minister of the country." “He has joined the India bloc to save the Constitution, democracy and the country," she said, while stating that Kakkar’s views were personal.

Last year, during an interview with PTI, the AAP’s senior leader and then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also pitched for Kejriwal as prime minister. “‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ (One chance to Kejriwal) has become a national level talk, Sisodia had said.

“People see Kejriwal as an alternative to (Narendra) Modi in 2024 because he talks about health, education and employment," he had told PTI.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, however, said instead of discussing PM post, INDIA should emphasise on alliance’s vision and offerings.

INDIA Meeting on September 1

The INDIA partners are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on September 1 in Mumbai.

The meeting will see discussions on the bloc’s strategies ahead of the upcoming state elections and the all-important general elections next year.

The logo of the Opposition alliance is also likely to be unveiled during the two-day meeting.