AAP Alleges Centre 'Snooping' on Its Party Headquarters in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government was “snooping" on its party headquarters here and called it a “serious matter".

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the reasons behind the move.

“A few days ago, there were officials who were snooping on the chief minister’s residence. Now we have found that some people were snooping on our party office. We are showing their footage to everyone to help identify these. Which secret agency are they from," he said.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led Centre of being involved in this.