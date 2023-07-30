AAP Arunachal Unit Says it Will Contest Lok Sabha, State Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to contest both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh next year, the party’s state unit said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Arunachal unit’s AAP president Yamra Taya expressed his concern on the prevailing situation in the state and outlined the major policies of the party which include repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (APUAPA), solution to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak issue, providing free water, electricity, education and health to all.

According to Toko Nikam, the party’s state general secretary, AAP is planning to hold a mass rally in Arunachal Pradesh soon.