AAP Distances Itself from Poster in Patna Praising Kejriwal, Deriding Nitish

The Aam Aadmi Party in Bihar on Thursday dubbed a poster in Patna calling Arvind Kejriwal “would be prime minister" and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “confidant of Narendra Modi", as a “disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity".

The poster, which has been put on a prominent road crossing in the city, is signed by one Vikas Kumar Jyoti, who, the party claimed, was not associated with the AAP.

Besides calling Kejriwal “bhaavi Pradhan Mantri", the poster says Kumar, who is convening the opposition meeting scheduled in Patna on Friday, was a “khasam khas of Narendra Modi" in whom the people had “neither faith nor hope (na asha na vishwas hai)".

“This is a disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity," said Bablu Kumar, spokesman of AAP’s Bihar unit.