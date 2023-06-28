AAP Extends Support to UCC But With Conditions, Says Implementation Only After...

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for a Uniform Civil Code, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its “in-principle support" to the UCC. The ruling party in Delhi and Punjab said the UCC should be brought in with a consensus after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the government should hold extensive consultations on the proposal with all stakeholders, including political parties and non-political entities.

“The AAP supports UCC in principle. Article 44 (of the Constitution) also supports it. But the government should bring in UCC only when there is a consensus among the stakeholders, he said.

“We believe that on such issues we should go ahead with consensus. We believe that this (UCC) should be implemented only after there is a consensus among all the stakeholders," Pathak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Is it possible to run a family if there are different rules for each member, asked the PM as he explained the importance of the Uniform Civil Code.