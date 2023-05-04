Shimla Civic Polls: AAP Draws Blank, Candidates Lose Their Deposits

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced another electoral drubbing in less than six months when it failed to win even a single seat in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Worse, all its candidates lost their deposits in the polls.

The party was contesting the civic body elections for the first time. Out of total 34 wards, AAP had fielded candidates from as many as 21 wards. The party candidates could not even touch double-digit mark in three wards.

One candidate from Malyana ward could secure only 6 votes, candidate from Vikasnagar got 9 votes and the contestant from Kasumpti polled 8 votes. The party secured 373 votes out of total 55,385 votes polled

Even votes opted for NOTA were more than the total votes secured by the party; as many as 465 voters pressed none of the above button.

Out of total 21 wards it contested from, the party got less than 20 votes on 16 seats. The party candidates could not touch even 50-vote mark from any of the 21 wards it contested for the SMC polls.

The highest votes that were polled in favour of the party was 42 from Engine Ghar ward. The party had suffered similar fate in the state Assembly elections held last year.

Despite convenor Arvind Kejriwal holding road shows, the party had failed to even win a single seat in the assembly polls.

However, AAP leaders attributed the debacle to the late decision to contest the polls.

