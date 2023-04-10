Home » Politics » AAP Gets ‘National Party’ Status; NCP, Trinamool Congress, CPI Lose Tag

AAP Gets ‘National Party’ Status; NCP, Trinamool Congress, CPI Lose Tag

Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already been recognized as a state party in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, fulfilling one of the eligibility conditions to become the national party

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 20:22 IST

New Delhi, India

A party need six per cent vote share across four states to become a national party.(File Photo: PTI)
In a big boost to its national ambitions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday was officially recognized as the “national party" by the Election Commission.

The Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and CPI lost the “national party" tag.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got recognition as a state party in Nagaland, Tipra Motha Party in Tripura and Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya. On the other hand, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been derecognised as a state party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India withdrew the “state party" status of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh and Revolutionary Socialist Party in West Bengal.

Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already been recognized as a state party in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, fulfilling one of the eligibility conditions to become the national party.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha congratulated party workers on the feat.

“In just 10 years Arvind Kejriwal ji’s party has done what it took decades for big parties to do. Salute to every Aam Aadmi Party worker who shed blood, sweat, faced lathis, tear gas and water cannons for this party. Congratulations everyone for this new beginning," he tweeted.

In the Gujarat assembly elections last year, the AAP won five seats and its candidates got 12.92% votes, becoming the state party.

first published: April 10, 2023, 20:00 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 20:22 IST
