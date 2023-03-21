Home » Politics » AAP Nominates Three Candidates in Dakshina Kannada for Karnataka Assembly Elections

AAP Nominates Three Candidates in Dakshina Kannada for Karnataka Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is attempting to gain entry into state politics, had on Monday released its first list of 80 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections

Polling will take place in 3,328 polling booths, out of which 1,100 are sensitive and 28 are categorised as critical. (Image: PTI/File)
AAP's Dakshina Kannada unit on Tuesday said three candidates had been nominated for Mangaluru South, Mulki-Moodbidri and Sullia in the district for the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

Santhosh Kamath will fight the poll from Mangaluru South, Vijayanath Vithal Shetty from Mulki-Moodbidri and Sumana Bellarkar from Sullia, AAP Dakshina Kannada unit president Ashok Adamale told reporters here on Tuesday.

Adamale said the party had decided to field candidates in all 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. The next list of 100 candidates will be released on March 27, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

