AAP Spokesperson Booked in Noida for Making 'Communal' Remarks in TV Debate

An FIR has been lodged here against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday. In his complaint to police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him "Mujahideen," abused his faith, and made "extremely communally loaded" remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.

"In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith against Islam and against Muslims in general, such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims," Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to police. Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if "Mujahideen" or "Shehzad" meant "terrorist" and hit back at Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as "Jihadi."