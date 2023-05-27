Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the ‘Sengol’, which had charted a path to the new Parliament building all the way from Tamil Nadu, was a symbol that connected India’s glorious past with its prosperous future. In 1947, he said, when the historical sceptre was used to signify a transfer of power from the British rule to India, the ‘Sengol’ became a symbol of freedom from colonial rule.

“Adheenam’s ‘Sengol’ became a symbol of India’s freedom from colonial rule, how India would walk ahead into a future rid of the burden of colonialism. The moment when the transfer of power took place, the ‘Sengol’ became a connection of India’s past glory and its future prosperity after freedom," the prime minister said while addressing the seers of Adheenam, who handed over the ‘Sengol’ to him before the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu first received by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British, was kept in a museum in Allahabad and will be installed in the new Parliament building.

Beginning his speech with ‘Om namaha Shivay’ and ‘Har har Mahadev’, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate to have received the Shaivite seers in his home “by the grace of Lord Shiva" and to be “blessed by Shiva bhakts" at once. He spoke of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the freedom struggle and how it had been overlooked during Independence.

The PM further said in 1947, as a symbol of the transfer of power, a special ‘Sengol’ was prepared by the Thiruvaduthurai Aadhinam, but once its use was fulfilled, it was kept on display as a “walking stick in Prayagraj’s Anand Bhawan". “Your sevak and our government has brought the ‘Sengol’ out of Anand Bhawan to the new Sansad Bhawan. It would have been good if the holy ‘Sengol’ would have been given its due respect after independence and given an honourable position," he said.

He added: “I am delighted that the symbol of India’s great tradition, ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the new Parliament building and this will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public."

A total of 25 Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu greeted Modi and wished him. “We gave him prasadams from various mutts. We also gave mementoes to the prime minister… Tomorrow the ‘Sengol’, which was given during independence, will be consecrated and placed in the central hall. The new Parliament will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. All Adheenams will participate," said Kamatchipuri Adheenam’s Gnanaguru Saktha Sivalingeswara Swamigal.