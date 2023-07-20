Adhir, Other Oppn Leaders Submit Notices to Move Statutory Resolution in LS Against Delhi Services Ordinance

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has admitted notices submitted by several opposition leaders including Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC’s Saugata Roy and DMK’s A Raja to move a statutory resolution opposing the Delhi services ordinance.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin of July 18, the notices on the resolution moved by Chowdhury, Raja, Roy, N K Premchandran of RSP and Dean Kuriakose have been admitted.

Whenever the government moves a bill during a Parliament session to replace an ordinance, opposition members move a statutory resolution opposing the measure.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is opposing the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi brought by the Centre in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter.