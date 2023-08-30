Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Suspension Revoked; LS Privilege Committee Passes Resolution

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from Lok Sabha has been revoked. The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to recommend the immediate revocation of Chowdhury’s suspension.

The resolution was subsequently referred to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for final approval. Chowdhury also made an appearance before the panel and presented his stance after post which he was able to convince the members of the committee to pass a resolution regarding his suspension

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session after he interrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his response to the no-confidence motion brought against the NDA government led by him.

Advertisement

This was the second meeting on Chowdhury’s suspension.

On August 10, when the prime minister replied to the no-confidence motion against his government, Chowdhury repeatedly interrupted the PM’s speech.

Earlier, Chowdhury also compared Modi, with fugitive, businessman, Nirav Modi.

Soon after this, the BJP leaders were up in arms against Chowdhury and demanded that the speaker take some action against them.