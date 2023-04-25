Adityanath Pays Tributes to Former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to former chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his 104th birth anniversary, terming him a leader who had a clear vision for the state’s development.

Participating in a programme here, the Adityanath said, “Bahuguna ji actively participated in various freedom movements of the country and was a great political reformer." According to an official statement, he said, “Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna possessed a vision that was well-aimed for the state’s development." Adityanath said Bahuguna was born on April 25, 1919 in a village in present-day Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

“Having received his early education in a school in his native village, he came to Prayagraj for his secondary, senior secondary as well as higher education where he also played an active part in the freedom movement," the chief minister said.

“Bahuguna ji will always be remembered for his service to the state and the country," he added.

