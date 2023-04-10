Home » Politics » 'Adityanath Revived Pride of Our Faith': Maharashtra CM Shinde Hails UP Counterpart During Courtesy Visit in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a dinner in honour of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his entourage

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 08:11 IST

Lucknow, India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath has “revived the pride of our faith" and appreciated the development works being undertaken in Ayodhya.

Shinde and his team on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Adityanath at his official residence in Ayodhya. Adityanath also hosted a dinner in honour of the Maharashtra chief minister and his entourage.

The Shiv Sena leader was on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh during which he visited Ayodhya, his first since becoming Maharashtra chief minister last June.

During their meeting with Adityanath, the group of ministers from Maharashtra shared their experience of visiting Ayodhya and appreciated the development works being undertaken in the city.

Shinde said Adityanath has revived the “pride of our faith" and added that under his leadership, “the city of Lord Ram is touching new dimensions of development".

According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office here, Adityanath welcomed Shinde and his team and said “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is our ancestor as well as the soul of this country".

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the vision of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country by bringing the ideals of Lord Ram in his life," he said.

Under his leadership, Ayodhya is becoming the world’s most luxurious city and the centre of global pilgrimage, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

first published: April 10, 2023, 08:11 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 08:11 IST
