After SC Declaration, Telangana Congress Gears Up to Announce Measures for Backward Classes; BRS Sees Red

The Telangana Congress is not only using the Karnataka victory as a blueprint for success but is also inviting leaders from the neighbouring state to announce crucial schemes this election year.

On Wednesday, the party announced the names of members for a committee constituted for the Backward Classes (BC) Declaration.

Senior BC leader V Hanumantha Rao said in a meeting that the declaration, which comes after the Congress SC/ST Declaration, will be released by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The event, which will be held on September 8 or 9 at Shadnagar, will see the declaration of a slew of measures for the betterment of people from backward classes. The committee will submit opinions, suggestions, recommendations and measures to be taken for the welfare of OBCs.

In another meeting, Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress government in Karnataka has been fulfilling all the promises that it made during assembly elections. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, the fourth guarantee, wherein women who are family heads get Rs 2,000 per month. Therefore, the Congress government will be giving Rs 24,000 per annum to a single family by spending about Rs 22,000 crore per annum.

He added that the Congress will restore the old pension scheme in Telangana after winning the next assembly elections. The Congress MP said BRS leaders were frustrated following a serious anti-incumbency wave against their government.

BRS tears into Congress SC declaration

BRS leader Dr Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday wrote an open letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, explaining the initiatives taken up by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the uplift of Dalits and Tribals in Telangana. Dr Sravan mocked the SC/ST Declaration as a ‘copy paste’ resolution as it “shamelessly copied Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented by BRS and made futile attempts to present it as a new idea by increasing the amount by Rs 2 lakh".