After YS Sharmila 'Assualts' Hyderabad Cops, Her Mother Seen 'Slapping', 'Pushing' Woman Constable | Watch

After YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was detained by police for allegedly assaulting a woman constable in Hyderabad on Monday, her mother, YS Vijayamma, was also involved in an altercation at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, where she was seen “slapping" and “pushing" another woman police personnel.

According to a video captured by the ANI news agency, Vijayamma was surrounded by a crowd of police officials and media as she exited her car. She can be seen speaking to the police officials and then shoving the woman personnel who was in front of her. The personnel tried to stop her from shoving, but Vijayamma berated her and slapped her. Other personnel present at the scene intervened and put their palms in front of Vijayamma to prevent any further attack. The video ends with Vijayamma continuing to speak to the personnel.

Sharmila ‘Pushes’ & ‘Slaps’ Constable; Detained

The incident took place shortly after Sharmila assaulted two police officials who had tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest outside her residence for which she had not obtained permission.

In the video, despite being stopped by the officials, she charges towards her car and tries to enter it. When she gets stopped again, Sharmila became enraged and got into an altercation with a cop. The video further captures her manhandling and pushing the policemen.

When a woman constable tries to stop Sharmila from pushing the policeman, the YSR Telangana Party president turns and slaps her.

The police officers arrived at Sharmila’s residence in the morning after they received an information about her visiting the SIT office in connection with the TSPSC question paper leak case.

“When we got information that she was proceeding to the SIT office, officials went to her residence as she did not obtain any prior permission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said.

Sharmila has claimed she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue.

Following the incident, she was taken into custody.

“The officials went there to brief her and to stop her from going there. Visuals are coming in which she assaulted the police officials. We will take legal action after obtaining a complaint from the officials," the DCP said.

Sharmila has defended her actions in a statement, saying that she acted in “self-defense." She also alleged that the police officials had “behaved rudely" with her, which prompted her to react the way she did.

TSPSC Paper Leak Case

Sharmila, who is the daughter of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, had demanded a probe into the paper leak issue that occurred during the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5. She called for an investigation by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a sitting judge.

Following allegations of paper leak, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) cancelled the AE exam on March 15, along with a few other exams. More than 15 people, including TSPSC employees, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the leak of question papers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

