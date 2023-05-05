Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Battle, PMK Weighs in on Hindi Imposition Debate After AIR Notification

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has now joined the ‘anti-Hindi imposition’ debate with its founder S Ramadoss condemning the All India Radio notification that states the word ‘Akashwani’ should be used in programmes instead of All India Radio.

Taking to social media, Ramadoss said: “All India Radio is now imposing Hindi in its news and announcements. They have directed all their radio stations to stop using the term ‘All India Radio’ in all their news and announcements and instead use ‘Akashwani’. This is blatant imposition of Hindi."

The PMK leader also lashed out at both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘imposing’ Hindi.

“The Central Government is trying to impose Hindi in whatever way it could. This has now forced Tamil Nadu Radio station to use the word “Akashwani" instead of using the Tamil name in this state. Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have insisted that mother tongue should be given importance but even the All India Radio is imposing Hindi. This is reprehensible," Ramadoss tweeted.

The PMK was in alliance with the BJP for the state assembly polls but in the recent past, they have distanced themselves from the NDA and also decided to boycott the East Erode bypoll.

The PMK’s anti-Hindi imposition positioning is important, given how regional parties play a role in the Dravidian alliance equations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.​

