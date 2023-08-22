Ahead of Chhattsigarh Assembly Polls, CM Baghel Announces Scheme to Promote Traditional Wrestling Centres

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced to launch ‘Bajrangbali Akhada Protsahan Yojna’ to preserve and promote traditional wrestling centres in the state.

During an event in the state capital Raipur on Monday to mark the occasion of the ‘Nag Panchami’ festival, Baghel also said a state-level wrestling academy will be established here to encourage the wrestling sport.

In his address, the CM said there has been a tradition of holding Mallakhamb and wrestling competitions during Nag Panchami in the state. Such competitions encourage brotherhood and harmony, he said.

Recently I announced the opening of a wrestling academy in the Kondagaon district of Bastar region, but now I announce to set up a state-level wrestling academy in Raipur, Baghel said. To preserve and promote akhadas in the state, I announce to roll out Bajrangbali Akhada Protsahan Yojna under which financial assistance will be given to these traditional wrestling centres, he added.